Liberia: Women in Bong Gain Land Rights With Mi's Support.

Menleleh Incorporated (MI) has officially presented a second batch of legally registered land deeds to eight women beneficiaries under its Women's Land Rights and Access to Gender-Based Violence Support Services Project.

The initiative, funded by the Swedish Embassy in Monrovia through ForumCiv Liberia, aims to enhance women's ownership of land and protect them from exploitation and abuse often associated with insecure property rights.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Gbarnga, MI Program Officer Papa K. Sackie emphasized that access to land ownership remains a major challenge for women, youth, and persons with disabilities due to high registration costs.

"This project was designed to remove financial barriers and help vulnerable women secure legal ownership of their properties," Mr. Sackie said. "Though we initially targeted ten beneficiaries, we managed to process 13 deeds due to overwhelming demand."

According to him, the second batch of eight deeds now brings the total number of beneficiaries to 13, marking the successful completion of the project.

Mr. Sackie dismissed rumors that MI had extorted money from participants, stressing that the organization and its partners fully covered all costs for legal registration. He praised the Swedish people and government, through ForumCiv Liberia, for funding the life-changing initiative.

Officially turning over the deeds, Mr. Henry Sumoiwuo, head of the delegation from ForumCiv and the Swedish Embassy, applauded MI's work and encouraged the women to make productive use of their newly acquired land.

Local authorities also hailed the achievement. Mr. Aaron Sackie-Fenlah, head of the Bong County Council and Civil Society Organizations, described the initiative as "a powerful tool for women's empowerment" and urged international partners to continue supporting such interventions.

For the beneficiaries, many of them struggling mothers, the moment was emotional. Several expressed joy at finally becoming legal landowners after years of uncertainty and fear of losing their properties.

"We did not pay a cent for our deeds. MI and its partners carried every cost," one beneficiary clarified, strongly rejecting rumors of exploitation. "This project has restored our dignity and secured our children's future."

With their land now secured, the women vowed to utilize their properties for farming, housing, and other meaningful ventures, rather than leaving them idle.

The successful handover of deeds marks a significant victory for women's land rights in Liberia, reinforcing the push for gender equality, economic independence, and community resilience.