Monrovia — Liberia's much-anticipated yellow machines may arrive in the country sooner than later, it has been disclosed in Monrovia.

Liberia is set to receive a much-anticipated fleet of heavy-duty construction equipment, popularly referred to as the "Yellow Machines", between November and December 2025, according to Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye.

The announcement was made during Senator Moye's phone-in appearance on Spoon Talk, where he confirmed that "all documentation regarding the equipment has been finalized," and the shipment is expected to arrive in the country no later than December.

"Now that the yellow machines are expected between November and December, this is a boost to the development drive of the country," Senator Moye stated.

The acquisition of the Yellow Machines is being funded in part through recent reforms to Liberia's petroleum pricing structure changes.

Moye described as "a bold move to enhance transparency, strengthen public services, and boost government revenue."

Senator Moye, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, and Finance, noted that the reforms are the result of "detailed legislative investigations" and are projected to generate approximately US$16 million. The funds will be directed toward healthcare, road construction, and rural development.

Under the new pricing structure, storage fees have been reduced from 35 cents to just 2 cents per gallon, while a 2-cent surcharge per gallon has been introduced. According to Moye, these funds will also support the fight against HIV and tuberculosis. In addition to covering the operational and payment costs for the Yellow Machines, according to reports.

In June 2025, Liberia took a significant step toward modernizing its road infrastructure when Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Sr., led a high-level delegation to China to inspect potential suppliers of the Yellow Machines.

The delegation's first stop was at the SANY Group's headquarters in Changsha City, a global hub for heavy machinery manufacturing. During the visit, SANY's Vice President, Mr. Li Qin, expressed strong interest in partnering with Liberia, highlighting the company's track record across Asia and Africa.

"We are here to inspect and compare, not to make decisions. Transparency and value for money will guide this process," Vice President Koung said during the tour.

The delegation included several key government officials: Public Works Minister Roland Layfette Giddings, Deputy GSA Director Robert Ernest DW Wilson, and Assistant Finance Minister for Budget Sarah Mulbah.

Their mission focused on technological and physical verification of the equipment and evaluation of the companies' ability to meet Liberia's technical and logistical needs.

The government has capped its spending on the equipment at US$22 million, underscoring its focus on cost control and transparency.

Despite growing anticipation, officials were clear that the procurement process is still ongoing.

This mission was strictly for inspection and assessment. The procurement process was restricted and remains ongoing," said Public Works Minister Giddings.

"We are evaluating which supplier can deliver the best equipment that fits Liberia's needs without compromising quality or cost."

The Liberian team also visited two additional companies before submitting a final recommendation to determine who will supply the much-needed machinery.

However, the arrival of the Yellow Machines is expected to play a crucial role in nationwide roadwork and infrastructure development, a central component of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's vision to connect communities and stimulate economic growth. Editing by Jonathan Browne