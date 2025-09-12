Liberia: Govt $96m Solar Farm to Be Dedicated in October

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism (MICAT), has announced the dedication of the country's first solar power plant, a 20-megawatt solar farm located in Grand Bassa County, scheduled for October 2025.

By: Kruah Thomson

Monrovia, September 12, 2025: The 20 MW solar farm is part of the World Bank-funded Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project (RESPITE), which aims to expand access to reliable and affordable electricity across West Africa.

Under this initiative, Liberia is receiving a total financing package of about US$96 million, covering the solar project in Grand Bassa County, the expansion of the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant, and other technical assistance for the energy sector.

The project represents a major step toward diversifying Liberia's energy sources and reducing the country's dependence on hydropower, which is vulnerable to seasonal water shortages.

Disclosing on Thursday, September 11, 2025, during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia, Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah said that the project, launched by President Joseph Boakai in October 2024, is being executed by ICC Offshore and funded by the World Bank.

According to him, major works, including steel erection and the installation of solar panels, are already underway in line with the project's timeline. Once completed, the solar farm will mark Liberia's first large-scale renewable energy facility.

Liberia, like many African countries, continues to struggle with electricity shortages due to poor infrastructure. The country's reliance on the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant leaves it vulnerable to seasonal water shortages, particularly during the dry season.

To address the issue, Minister Piah also provided updates on repairs of the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant.

According to him, Turbine One at the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant, which has been out of service since July 2021, is currently undergoing repairs by Sinohydro. The unit is expected to be restored by May 2026, with a generation capacity of 22 megawatts.

Additionally, he revealed that the Liberia Electricity Sector Strengthening and Access Project (LESSAP) is connecting 80 communities in Brewerville City and District #1, Montserrado County, as well as other parts of the country.

He revealed that the project is already 80 percent complete, with customer metering in progress. "It is expected to close by December 2025, after which phase two will begin to connect additional communities." He noted

In addition, he says, the Rural Electricity Expansion Project under the CLSG (Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea) initiative is set to electrify 20 towns and install 48 streetlights in Rivercess County. Extra streetlights will also be placed in surrounding areas.

"Recruitment for local staff has begun, restricted to residents of the county. This project, funded by the African Development Bank, is also expected to close in December 2025." He added

Meanwhile, Minister Piah stated that the government remains committed to diversifying Liberia's energy sources and ensuring that its citizens have reliable and affordable electricity.