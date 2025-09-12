Liberia: Court Orders 25 Percent SDF for BCTC Legal Counsel Demands Full Compliance.

Bong County — The Legal Counsel of the Bong County Technical College (BCTC), Cllr. George Sylvester Mulbah has strongly urged the Bong County Administration and the County Council to comply with a recent court ruling mandating the deduction of 25 percent from the county's Social Development Fund (SDF) in support of the college.

The ruling, delivered by His Honor Boima Kontoe, Resident Judge of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga, authorized the Clerk of Court to instruct the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) to enforce the 25 percent deduction on all transactions from the county's SDF account. The bank has also been directed to issue a managerial check to the BCTC administration, headed by Dr. Alfredson Taikerweyah, for the institution's operational and developmental needs.

Judge Kontoe further ordered that no withdrawal be permitted from the SDF account unless the 25 percent allocation to BCTC is executed first.

Speaking on the matter, Cllr. Mulbah warned that any attempt by the County Administration or LBDI to disregard the ruling would amount to a clear violation of the law. He stressed that the Act establishing BCTC, which was passed by the National Legislature in 2015, explicitly requires that a quarter of the county's SDF be allocated annually to the college.

"The law is clear, and the court has spoken," Cllr. Mulbah asserted. "For years, this provision has been neglected, leaving the college underfunded and overly dependent on national government support. Compliance is no longer optional, it is mandatory."

He further described the recent US$20,000 allotment made to BCTC during the latest County Council Sitting as "a blatant breach of the law," noting that it falls far short of the statutory 25 percent requirement.

Cllr. Mulbah emphasized that enforcing the 25 percent allocation is critical to ensuring the growth and sustainability of BCTC, which plays a pivotal role in providing higher education and technical training for young people across Bong County and beyond. He, cautioned that should the ruling be ignored, BCTC will have no alternative but to seek further legal action to protect its rights.