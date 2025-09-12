Nigeria: Resident Doctors Shut Down Hospitals Nationwide

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has directed its members to withdraw services from public hospitals nationwide from Friday.

The action followed the expiration of a 24-hour ultimatum issued to the Federal Government to meet its outstanding demands. The ultimatum came after an earlier 10-day deadline, which lapsed on 10 September, without resolution.

On 1 September, NARD had warned it would embark on an indefinite strike if the government failed to address the issues within 10 days.

Resident doctors, who constitute the majority of the medical workforce in teaching and specialist hospitals, have repeatedly gone on strike in recent years over unpaid wages, poor welfare, and inadequate working conditions.

NARD President, Dr. Tope Osundare, told Daily Trust on Thursday that the fresh ultimatum was the outcome of a six-hour virtual meeting of the association's National Executive Council (NEC) held on Wednesday.

Daily Trust reports that the doctors are demanding immediate payment of the outstanding 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, settlement of five months' arrears from the 25-35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure review, and other long-standing salary backlogs.

Others are the payment of the 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears, prompt disbursement of specialist allowances, and restoration of the recognition of the West African postgraduate membership certificates.

They also called on the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to issue membership certificates to all deserving candidates, implement the 2024 CONMESS, resolve outstanding welfare issues in Kaduna State, and address the plight of resident doctors at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

Osundare said the association acknowledged the government's promise to address their concerns but insisted on immediate action.

He said: "The Federal Government called us yesterday and promised to address our concerns.

"We had our meeting and after a six-hour deliberation decided to give the government next 24 hours to ensure disbursements of MRTF to beneficiaries, for MDCN to upgrade our membership certificates and attend to our other demands.

"If nothing happens before the end of today (Thursday), we will commence the strike immediately tomorrow (Friday).

"The government should expedite action on the demands before them."

On Friday morning, Osundare confirmed to Daily Trust that the strike had commenced.

"Unfortunately, the minimum demands were not met within the given 24-hour period, and the strike commenced this morning as directed by the NEC of the association," he stated in a terse message.

Asked if the action was a warning strike, he replied: "We will review after the Federal Government has done the needful."

Similarly, in a message titled: "Declaration of strike action" on Friday by NARD Secretary-General, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku, the association confirmed the commencement of the strike.

"Good morning, NEC Members, thank you all for your continued cooperation and understanding. As clearly stated in our earlier communique, the strike is scheduled to commence at 8:00 am today (Friday).

"All Centre leadership is expected to guide their members accordingly. Further updates will be communicated to NEC members in due course," he said.