Nigeria: 2027 Presidency - Step Down for Obi, Obidients Movement Tells Jonathan

The Obidient Movement has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to support Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, instead of contesting against him in the build-up to the 2027 presidential election.

This comes after Obi and Jonathan held a closed-door meeting in Abuja on Thursday amid growing talks of a united opposition coalition ahead of 2027.

Although details of the meeting were not made public, Obi posted pictures on his X handle, describing Jonathan as "a very dear elder brother, statesman, and leader," adding that their discussion centred on the state of the nation.

But leaders of the Obidient Movement have made their position clear, insisting that Jonathan should step aside for Obi in the interest of fairness and national progress.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Dr Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Movement, told Daily Trust that while both men are respected leaders, Obi remains the preferred choice of millions of Nigerians seeking a new direction.

"They have been friends for a long time. The meeting was for them to fraternise and discuss how to rescue Nigeria.

"But for us in the Obidient Movement, it would be great if Jonathan remains the respected statesman he is known for. He has done his best as president, he is respected, and this is the time for him to support his brother," Tanko said.

He recalled that Obi was part of Jonathan's economic management team and stood by him when he was in office, stressing that the former president should now reciprocate by backing Obi's 2027 ambition.

Tanko further alleged that some politicians were plotting to use Jonathan against Obi but maintained that the Obidient Movement would not allow such a plan to succeed.

"We are aware of such moves, but we strongly believe they will not succeed.

"Many Nigerians believe the next president should come from the South, and for fairness, the South East should get the chance. Peter Obi is the ideal candidate," he added.

Sources close to both camps confirmed that Jonathan and Obi have met at least three times since Easter to discuss possible alignments.

The point has been who should step down for the other as the coalition's candidate.

Both men acknowledge that they share the same political base in the South and Middle Belt, raising fears that separate candidacies would hand President Bola Ahmed Tinubu an easy path to re-election.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While Jonathan is being courted by PDP and ADC leaders who believe he has stronger northern appeal, Obi's camp insists that the momentum of 2023 and the strength of the Obidient Movement make him the natural choice.