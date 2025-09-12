Nigeria: Army, FRSC Partner On Training, Security in Lagos

11 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Evelyn Usman

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Zone RS2HQ, covering Lagos and Ogun states, has reaffirmed its commitment to stronger collaboration with the Nigerian Army's 81 Division to enhance security and road safety across Lagos State.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Ann Oladayo, made the remarks, yesterday, during a courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding,GOC 81 Division, Major Gen. Farouk Mijinyawa, at the Division's Headquarters in Lagos.

Oladayo, who recently assumed duty as the first female Zonal Commanding Officer of the Zone, said the visit was to familiarise herself with the Division and to consolidate existing ties between the two institutions. She noted that closer collaboration in training and joint operations was crucial to achieving safer roads and a more secure environment in Lagos.

According to her : "We believe that through joint training, operational synergy and mutual support, both the FRSC and the Nigerian Army can deliver greater efficiency in protecting lives and property", assuring that the Corps would continue to support the Army in relevant areas, including driver training programmes, proper vehicle plate registration and issuance of licences.

Mijinyawa congratulated Oladayo on her appointment, describing it as a well-deserved milestone for the FRSC and for women in leadership. He pledged the Division's commitment to sustaining the partnership with the Corps.

