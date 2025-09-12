Nigeria: Plateau Governor Flags Off 400-Unit Housing Estate for Civil Servants

The project is part of a broader 2,000-unit workers' housing scheme

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has inaugurated the construction of a 400-unit housing estate in Zanwra, Miango District of the Bassa Local Government Area, as part of efforts to reduce accommodation challenges faced by civil servants in the state.

The project, which forms part of a broader 2,000-unit workers' housing scheme, is described by the state government as a major step in its commitment to the welfare of civil servants and sustainable development.

Gyang Bere, director of press and public affairs to the governor, in a statement on Thursday, said the initiative goes beyond building houses but represents "hope, dignity, and stability" for Plateau's workforce.

Mr Bere quoted the governor as saying the initiative is a deliberate social and welfare strategy designed to prioritise civil servants, whom he described as "the true and reliable pillars of good governance."

Governor Mutfwang recalled reforms carried out since his assumption of office, including clearing months of accumulated salary arrears, paying decades-old pension and gratuity backlogs, raising pensions by up to 100 per cent, and approving the new ₦70,000 minimum wage for Plateau civil servants.

He further disclosed that the government acquired 38.3 hectares of land in Zanwra for the project for ₦346.5 million, which has been fully paid to enable a smooth take-off.

"Housing is not a privilege; it is a right. A decent home provides comfort, security, and a stable foundation for a dignified life," the governor was quoted as saying. "With this project, we are not just building houses; we are creating homes, communities, and enduring legacies."

The state chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Eugene Manji, commended the government for reviving the workers' housing scheme and settling the land acquisition cost. He assured that construction by GST Group International Limited would begin immediately, with visible progress expected within two months.

Stephen Pam, the head of civil service, said allocation of the houses would be fair and transparent, taking into account years of service, income brackets, and contributions to the National Housing Fund.

On his part, a representative of the developers, Christopher Nathaniel of DSK Group of Companies, pledged that the estate would meet high standards of design and durability. He said the facility would include solar power, clean water, schools, clinics, and recreational spaces, while creating over 3,000 jobs in the process.

The state chairperson of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Kenneth Shamma, urged the government to provide alternative routes to link the estate to the city centre. The traditional ruler of Irigwe land, Ronku Aka, lauded the governor's development strides and called for improved security in the area.

The event ended with Governor Mutfwang laying the foundation stone, which the government described as a symbolic step towards addressing the housing deficit for Plateau civil servants.