Nigeria: 'I'll Bury My Enemies' - Chiwetalu Agu Debunks Death Rumour

Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu has broken his silence following online reports of his death.

On Thursday, a Facebook user, Mzansi Celebrities, claimed that the actor died after battling diabetes and undergoing spinal surgery.

The post, which has since gone viral, attracted over 31,000 likes, shared by 801 Facebook pages, and drew numerous comments ranging from sympathy to condemnation.

Reacting to the claim, the Enugu-born actor, in a video posted on his Instagram page on Friday, declared that he is alive, healthy, and in good spirits.

He also expressed shock that bloggers would wish him death.

The 69-year-old said: "I woke up to this very post. All because of likes, views, and comments. A blogger wrongly announced my death. A blogger posted rest in peace with my picture. Now, let me shock you, Chief Chiwetalu Agu isn't going to die very soon but instead, I'll be the one to bury my enemies.

"Someone who digs a pit will fall inside and someone who digs a grave will fall inside. I am yet to carry my grandchildren and I must carry them in good health when my children are ready. Someone is already wishing me dead."

Legal action

Agu further disclosed why he chose not to pursue legal action against the Facebook user who shared his picture with an RIP caption.

"If it were any of these big bloggers in Nigeria. The likes of Tunde, Linda Ikeji, and Gossipmill. I would have sued them for defamation, economic and business damages. Cyber harassment, and misuse of images. Knowing that something will likely come out of the lawsuit but lo and behold, he or she is a poor blogger. He or she is even struggling with likes and views.

"Dear bloggers. I know this is the most attention you've ever gotten. In your life. Chiwetalu Agu responded to your post. I guess you can now die a happy person. But what baffles me the most is that in this 21st century, 2025 at that, a lot of people are gullible enough to believe certain news. Without even confirming whether it is true or not", the actor added.

Agu, who won the 2012 Nollywood Award for Best Actor in Indigenous Movies (Non-English Speaking Language), urged the public to verify information before sharing it online.

He called on his fans to dismiss and challenge rumours about his death, stressing that such falsehoods should not be entertained.

Agu also appealed to his supporters to report any pages circulating such misleading claims about him

"Before rushing to type rest in peace. It's alright. If you are part of people wishing me bad, you'll be part of people that I'll bury in Jesus' name, Amen."

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Agu last made headlines when he featured in Mr Macaroni's skit, "The Avenger of Nollywood", alongside several well-known actors famed for portraying herbalists in films.