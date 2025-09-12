Ghana: Firstbank Ghana Marks Landmark Entry Into Tamale

FirstBank Ghana is set to commission its newest branch in the country today at Tamale, marking a historic milestone as the Bank extends its physical presence to the Northern Belt for the first time.

A statement issued by the bank in Accra yesterday said "This bold step reaffirms FirstBank Ghana's commitment to driving financial inclusion, supporting SMEs, and accelerating Ghana's socio-economic transformation."

"As the Northern Regional capital, Tamale is not only a cultural hub but also a critical player in Ghana's development agenda. The city's strategic location along regional trade corridors, coupled with its reputation for entrepreneurial energy, thriving commerce, and agribusiness innovation, makes it a natural next step in the Bank's expansion journey. Strategically located on the Hospital Road, the Tamale branch positions FirstBank Ghana at the heart of one of the country's most dynamic and fast-growing regions," the statement said.

Speaking ahead of the commissioning, Mr Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Ghana, said, "opening a branch in Tamale is more than just a case of geographical expansion. It is a deliberate investment in the people and potential of Northern Ghana. We believe that access to banking is a catalyst for progress, and with this new branch, we are deepening our promise to partner customers at every stage of their journey from the market stall owner to the university graduate building their first business. Tamale represents our vision of inclusive, people-centered banking, one that fuels dreams, grows businesses, and transforms communities."

Tamale's economy he said was driven by a vibrant network of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, which span key sectors such as agriculture and agro-processing (including rice milling, poultry, livestock rearing, and shea butter processing), as well as transport and logistics, construction, commerce, healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing.

These sectors, he said were not only the backbone of the Northern economy but also critical to Ghana's food security, job creation, and regional trade competitiveness.

FirstBank Ghana, he said remained committed to being a trusted financial partner to these enterprises by providing flexible financing, tailored solutions, advisory services, and digital innovations that reflect the unique realities of doing business in the northern region.

"By offering both traditional and digital banking options, the Bank will deepen financial literacy, extend access to underserved communities, and empower SMEs and young entrepreneurs to scale their businesses sustainably," he said.

Backed by the strength of the FirstBank Group, a financial powerhouse with 131 years of heritage and operations across sub-Saharan Africa, Europe, and Asia, FirstBank Ghana brings to Tamale a unique blend of legacy, resilience, innovation, and customer-focused service. The Bank's parent company, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, remains one of Africa's most enduring financial institutions, and its global footprint provides the foundation for FirstBank Ghana's growth and transformation.

