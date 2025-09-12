Ghana: Don't Attack Military Personnel - Gaf Warns Mpatuam Residents

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has warned residents of Mpatuam and other mining communities to desist from arming themselves against military personnel.

According to the GAF, a violent confrontation from residents of Mpatuam on troops has left one person dead and 14 pieces of heavy-duty equipment destroyed at the Asanko Gold Ghana Limited concession.

The incident, which unfolded on September 8 and 9, began during routine patrols when troops encountered illegal miners operating in restricted zones of the concession.

In a statement issued and signed by the Acting Director General of Public Relations, Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin (Ghana Navy), yesterday in Accra, the miners fled upon sighting the soldiers, but later alleged that one young man drowned in an abandoned pit while escaping.

The following day, groups of illegal miners returned in protest and deposited the body of the deceased near the military base at Esaase.

Although the Civil Police were contacted, the protesters reclaimed the body before police arrival.

Tensions escalated quickly as the miners, joined by angry residents from nearby communities, and launched an attack on the company's property, setting fire to excavators, bulldozers, drilling machines, tipper trucks, and other mining equipment.

In total, 14 machines were destroyed by the protesters.

She added that during the chaos, the Assemblyman for Manso Aboabo, Mr Samuel Danquah, who was reportedly among the protesters, sustained injuries and later died at a clinic in Nkawie.

Military reinforcements were called in, and warning shots were fired to disperse the crowd and restore order.

GAF has expressed deep regret over the loss of life and extended condolences to the affected families and community.

However, GAF cautioned the public against any future confrontations.

"The Military wishes to caution the people of Mpatuam and all others in mining communities to desist from arming themselves to confront the Ghana Armed Forces," the statement stated.

The deployment of military personnel to the Asanko Gold site began in July 2025 after consultations between the company, local authorities, and regional security councils, aimed at curbing illegal mining and safeguarding life and property.

The statement read that the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has launched an investigation into the incident.

The Armed Forces are urging the public to cooperate with security agencies and refrain from actions that endanger lives or threaten national security.