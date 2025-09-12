Ghana: SMEs Will Be Prioritised Under 24-Hour Economy Policy - Chief of Staff

SMALL and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) will be central in the government's 24-hour economy policy agenda, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has said.

He said the policy was made to "create more opportunities, reduce bottlenecks, and ensure that Ghanaian businesses operate in an environment that matches their ambition and creativity."

Mr Debrah said this when he addressed participants at the 'This is Ghana' exhibition organised by ChannelOne TV and Citi FM at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra at the weekend.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The two-day event, held on the theme "Showcasing Ghana's Export Potentials", attracted about 160 SMEs from diverse sectors of the economy.

It also brought together key state institutions including the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana EXIM Bank and the Ghana Enterprises Agency, which are working to support entrepreneurs to scale up.

Mr Debrah reiterated government's commitment to initiating and implementing policies that will enable SMEs to thrive.

He said SMEs remained the backbone of the economy and a critical stakeholder in job creation, adding that government was determined to create an enabling environment for them to grow and expand.

"It gives me great joy to be here today at the 'This is Ghana' Trade Fair, a space that truly celebrates the ingenuity, resilience and creativity of Ghanaian businesses. The story of Ghana's growth is not only written in government offices or big boardrooms, but right here--in the stalls, workshops and dreams of our SMEs," the Chief of Staff stated.

He lauded exhibitors for their innovations and urged them to continue to showcase Ghanaian-made products that reflected the nation's identity and values. "Our fabrics, our foods, our crafts, our technology solutions--all of these reflect a Ghanaian identity that is strong, unique and world-class," he stressed.

According to him, the time had come for Made-in-Ghana goods to dominate supermarket shelves, international markets and homes across the globe. He said government was committed to working with stakeholders to expand access to finance, promote exports and boost competitiveness across the West African sub-region and beyond.

"To our exhibitors, let me say this: you are not just showcasing products; you are showcasing Ghana's future. With persistence, quality and innovation, Ghana can rise to occupy its rightful place in the global market," Mr Debrah said.

He assured entrepreneurs that government would continue to "build the enabling environment, provide support, and listen to you--because your success is Ghana's success."