Ghana: Economy Expands 6.3 Percent in Q2 2025 - GSS

Ghana's economy expanded by 6.3 per cent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, compared to 5.7 per cent recorded in the same period last year, provisional estimates released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), has revealed.

The Non-oil Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter stood at 7.8 per cent compared to 5.7 per cent in the same period last year.

The Government Statistician, Dr Alhassan Iddrisu, who disclosed this in Accra yesterday, said the growth, driven largely by the non-oil sectors of the economy, reflected a stronger performance in agriculture, industry and services, despite a moderation in the overall GDP deflator, which indicates easing price pressures.

"The data shows that real GDP for the quarter stood at GH¢47.4 billion, up from GH¢44.6 billion in Q2 2024. Non-oil real GDP was estimated at GH¢45.7 billion, representing an impressive growth rate of 7.8 per cent, compared to 5.7 per cent in the corresponding period of 2024," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

On a nominal basis, Dr Iddrisu said Ghana's GDP rose to GH¢321.0 billion in second quarter 2025 from GH¢258.9 billion a year earlier, while non-oil nominal GDP increased to GH¢313.3 billion from GH¢244.7 billion in second quarter 2024.

In terms of sectoral performance, the Government Statistician explained that industry recorded the highest contribution to growth, supported by increased activity in construction and manufacturing.

He said the services sector also posted a robust outturn, while agriculture continued to provide stability, reflecting resilience in crop production and livestock.

"Agriculture contributed 0.72 percentage points to GDP growth in second quarter 2024, rising to 1.07 percentage points in second quarter 2025. Industry's contribution, however, declined from 3.98 per cent in 2024 to 0.80 percentage points in 2025, even though it maintained its strong role in the economy. Services, on the other hand, improved their share of contribution from 0.84 percentage points to 4.03 percentage points over the same period," Dr Iddrisu, stated.

The Government Statistician emphasised that the stronger performance of the non-oil economy pointed to broad-based growth, underscoring the need for continued support to productive sectors to sustain the momentum in the months ahead.