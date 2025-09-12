Ghana: Prof. Alidu Mahama Files Nomination for Tamale Central By-Election

Professor Seidu Alidu Mahama yesterday filed his nomination to contest the Tamale Central by-election scheduled for September 30, on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The by-election became necessary following the demise of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala, about a month ago.

The Returning Officer of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the constituency, Mr Muniru Musah, received and duly accepted Prof. Mahama's nomination forms.

Addressing the media after the exercise, Prof. Mahama expressed appreciation to the EC and pledged to continue the legacy of the late MP.

He said he would work closely with the grassroots to promote the development of the constituency.

He assured that he would sustain the initiatives started by Dr Murtala while introducing new ones to broaden opportunities and address the developmental needs of the area.

"Working with the grassroots was always the dream of the late MP, and by stepping into his shoes, I will ensure that every community receives the needed support," he stated.

Prof. Mahama further assured constituents, including youth, opinion leaders, women groups and party faithful, of humility, honesty, and dedication in his representation, adding that his mission was to "salvage the suffering and development challenges of the constituency."

According to him, he would leverage his local and international networks to support businesses, create training opportunities, and improve the livelihoods of women, youth, and children.

He also promised to use his academic background to collaborate with institutions to secure scholarships for students in the constituency.

He appealed to party supporters to remain united and continue to pray for the soul of the late MP as the constituency prepares for the by-election.

Meanwhile, information available to The Ghanaian Times indicates that two other aspirants are expected to contest the seat, although they are yet to file their nomination forms.