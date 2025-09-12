Ghana: 'Catch Them Young Reading Clubs' Launched in Garu District

11 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

In a bid to promote literacy and bridge the literacy gap among young children, Sung Bie'la Foundation (SBF), Ghana, in partnership with Adwinsa Publications, on Monday launched the 'Catch Them Young Reading Clubs' initiative in the Garu District of the Upper East Region.

The launch coincided with World Literacy Day, emphasising the importance of literacy in shaping the future of young minds.

The programme, on the theme: 'Read, Think, Empower, and Achieve (RTEA),' aims to foster a love for reading among young children, particularly in marginalised communities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking at the launch here yesterday, the Founder of Sung Biela Foundation (SBF), Ghana, Hajia Zenabu Awinbe Salifu, said that, "When we teach our children to write, we teach a nation to think."

She stated that by empowering young minds through reading, the initiative provided a platform for children to develop their reading skills, and equip them with the tools necessary to succeed in life.

According to her, "A writing child becomes a reading adult. A reading adult becomes a responsible citizen," saying "This statement underscores the long-term impact of literacy on individuals and society."

Hajia Salifu stressed that literacy empowered children to communicate, participate, and thrive in an interconnected world.

She added literacy initiatives like the 'Catch Them Young Reading Clubs' were crucial in addressing the literacy gap and promoting a culture of reading in Ghana.

"As noted by many experts, training a child to read is putting the child on the path to develop their learning skills to be literate so as to acquire the needed information to overcome life's difficulties," the SBF founder indicated.

"SBF Ghana will continue to foster a love for reading and providing a supportive environment to make a lasting impact on the lives of young people in the Garu District and beyond," she underlined.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.