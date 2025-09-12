Ghana: 'Catch Them Young Reading Clubs' Launched in Garu District

In a bid to promote literacy and bridge the literacy gap among young children, Sung Bie'la Foundation (SBF), Ghana, in partnership with Adwinsa Publications, on Monday launched the 'Catch Them Young Reading Clubs' initiative in the Garu District of the Upper East Region.

The launch coincided with World Literacy Day, emphasising the importance of literacy in shaping the future of young minds.

The programme, on the theme: 'Read, Think, Empower, and Achieve (RTEA),' aims to foster a love for reading among young children, particularly in marginalised communities.

Speaking at the launch here yesterday, the Founder of Sung Biela Foundation (SBF), Ghana, Hajia Zenabu Awinbe Salifu, said that, "When we teach our children to write, we teach a nation to think."

She stated that by empowering young minds through reading, the initiative provided a platform for children to develop their reading skills, and equip them with the tools necessary to succeed in life.

According to her, "A writing child becomes a reading adult. A reading adult becomes a responsible citizen," saying "This statement underscores the long-term impact of literacy on individuals and society."

Hajia Salifu stressed that literacy empowered children to communicate, participate, and thrive in an interconnected world.

She added literacy initiatives like the 'Catch Them Young Reading Clubs' were crucial in addressing the literacy gap and promoting a culture of reading in Ghana.

"As noted by many experts, training a child to read is putting the child on the path to develop their learning skills to be literate so as to acquire the needed information to overcome life's difficulties," the SBF founder indicated.

"SBF Ghana will continue to foster a love for reading and providing a supportive environment to make a lasting impact on the lives of young people in the Garu District and beyond," she underlined.