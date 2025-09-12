Ghana: Minister of Health Donates to GA North Municipal Hospital

The Minister of Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, yesterday presented medical equipment worth $1.5 million to the Ga North Municipal Hospital, to enhance healthcare delivery.

The items include anesthesia machines, incubators, nebulisers, ECG machines, a steam steriliser, stethoscopes, hospital beds, delivery sets, and ward screens.

The donation follows a recent unannounced visit by the Minister, during which he observed that the facility lacked essential medical supplies.

Presenting the equipment, Mr. Akandoh said the intervention formed part of government's commitment to strengthening existing facilities while expanding access to quality healthcare.

He underscored the importance of infrastructure, personnel, and equipment to achieving quality healthcare and expressed the commitment of government to addressing gaps in those areas.

The Minister disclosed plans, including exploring various financing options, such as direct government purchases and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements, to address critical needs in the health sector.

He appealed to health professionals to maintain their faith and commitment with the government to achieve universal health coverage (UHC).

"We know we don't have the optimal capacity when it comes to the workforce. We'll be seeking to add more, but we also appeal to those in the system to also do their best to sustain our healthcare delivery in the country," he urged.

Mr Akandoh urged hospital authorities to ensure proper use and maintenance of the equipment to maximise benefits to patients.

The Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Victor Caesar, expressed gratitude to the Ministry, noting that the anesthesia machines had been urgently needed for years.

He assured that the items would be well maintained, and put to effective use.

"When it comes to maintenance, we are on top, so the Minister should rest assured that the equipment will be in good hands," he stated.