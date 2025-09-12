Ghana: NTC IMC Chairman Rallies Staff Support for Corporation's Turnaround

The Chairman of the newly constituted Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the New Times Corporation (NTC), Mr Kwesi Adjei Kersi, has called for unity and cooperation among the staff and members of the committee.

According to him, "unity and cooperation" were crucial ingredients needed for the survival and progress of the corporation.

Mr Kersi, who is a member of the NTC Board said this at a brief handover ceremony which symbolised the official transfer of management to the IMC.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Earlier on Monday, the Board Chairman of the Corporation, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, announced the early retirement of the Managing Director of the Corporation, Mr Martin Adu-Owusu on health grounds after nearly three decades of dedicated service to the organisation.

Mr Kersi urged staff to work in close collaboration with the committee to overcome the challenges ahead.

He stated that the corporation was currently operating under tight financial budget and likened the situation to "walking on a tightrope, with water on one side and fire on the other."

He stressed that without unity and teamwork, the organisation could falter.

"If one falls, everyone falls," he cautioned, calling on all employees to commit themselves fully to the company's future.

The IMC, which takes over from the Managing Director whose stewardship ended yesterday, would oversee affairs until a substantive Managing Director is put in place by the National Media Commission (NMC).

Mr Kersi noted that the committee's immediate focus would be to stabilise the company, strengthen accountability, and chart a path towards growth.

While the tenure of the IMC remains uncertain, Mr Kersi assured staff that with unity and commitment, the organisation would surmount its present challenges and progress toward a brighter future.

Present at the ceremony were the Board Chairman, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, the outgoing Managing Director, Mr Martin Adu-Owusu, the Editors of The Ghanaian Times and The Spectator Alhaji Salifu Abdul-Rahman and Mrs Georgina Naa Maku Quaittoo, respectively and the Human Resources and Administrative Manager, Mrs Agnes Nketia.