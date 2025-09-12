Ghana: WRC Outlines Measures to Protect Water-Bodies in Country

A raft of measures have been outlined by the Water Resources Commission (WRC) to protect water bodies in the country.

The measures which include; media engagements, school outreach programmes, river tracing, signages, and buffer zone restoration are also geared towards mobilising a nationwide action to safeguarding the water bodies.

Speaking at the launch of this year's World River Day in Accra yesterday, Head of Policy, Planning, Research Monitoring and Evaluation at WRC, Dr Mawuli Lumor, explained that the media engagement involves partnering journalists to help discourage the public on destructive practices such as illegal mining and indiscriminate waste disposal, while promoting tree planting along rivers to restore degraded buffer zones.

He said the school outreach programme would be coordinated by the WRC basin offices to engage children in catchment areas such as the Volta, Pra, Tano, Densu and Ankobra. The aim, he noted, is to instil early awareness about river conservation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The buffer zone restoration project would be undertaken in partnership with the Forestry Commission, focusing on tree planting to stabilise riverbanks and reduce pollution.

This year's WRD is on the theme: "Our Waters, Our Future" and is geared towards raising awareness on the role of rivers in national development. It is being organised by the Water Resources Commission.

It will also highlight the dangers they face, and mobilise action to preserve them.

The Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, who was the guest of honour at the launch said there was an urgent need to protect the country's water-bodies.

He said safeguarding water bodies was vital for public health, economic growth and the well-being of future generations.

"Rivers are central to the nation's survival, underpinning agriculture, hydropower generation, transportation, fishing and community livelihoods," the Minister stressed.

He warned, however, that the Volta, Pra, Densu and Ankobra rivers were under severe strain due to illegal mining, plastic pollution, deforestation of riverbanks, sedimentation and the effects of climate change.

He cited alarming statistics, noting that per capita renewable water availability had dropped from about 3,000 cubic metres per person annually in the 1960s to around 1,650 cubic metres today.

If unchecked, he said Ghana risked slipping into the category of water-stressed countries, with serious consequences for domestic, industrial and agricultural users.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Outlining government interventions, Mr Adjei mentioned the strengthening of the Water Resources Commission and the creation of basin boards for catchment-level management.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Hydrological Authority (GHA), Dr Sylvester Darko, echoed the Minister's concerns and urged Ghanaians to take responsibility for safeguarding rivers.

He described rivers as the "lifeline of the nation," pointing to their role in sustaining communities, supporting agriculture, generating hydropower, enabling transport and preserving ecosystems.

He warned that indiscriminate waste disposal, encroachment and illegal mining popularly known as galamsey were worsening pollution levels, while climate change was increasing flooding and placing additional strain on already stressed water systems.