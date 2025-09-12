Ghana: Brazil's Ambassador to Ghana Pays Courtesy Call On Gender Minister

11 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik SULLEMANA

The Ambassador of Brazil to Ghana, Mrs Mariana Gonçalves Madeira, on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Nana Momo Lartey in Accra.

She was accompanied the by the Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Alexandre De Padua Ramos Souto.

The meeting focused on fostering collaboration in the field of social development, with particular attention to the participation of Dr Lartey and her delegation participation in the upcoming Second Global Summit of the School Meals Coalition.

The summit follows an invitation extended to the Dr Lartey by Mr Camilo Sobreira de Santana, Minister of Education of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

The dialogue reinforces the shared commitment of Brazil and Ghana to inclusive development, child welfare, and food security through sustainable school feeding programs.

Mrs Madeira is engaging state institutions to deepen the bond between Ghana and Brazil.

Ghana and Brazil share common social, cultural and political traits.

The relationship between the two countries dates back several decades and it was built on mutual respect, trust and shared prosperity.

