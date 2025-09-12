Ghana: Renfag Oldies League Returns After Homowo Break

The Retired National Footballers Association of Ghana (RENFAG) Oldies League will resume on Saturday after a short break for the Ga Homowo festivities.

The 34-team league divided into four zones started in 2008 during the tenure of the late Sports Minister, Mr Kwadwo Baah Wiredu.

On Saturday, zones A and B will honour their last round of matches for the first round at all league centres.

Top of the pack will be the clash between Ashaiman Oldies and Nungua Oldies at the Ashaiman Roman Park.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Following that would be other equally entertaining fixtures, including East Legon Oldies versus Nii Laryea Oldies at the Bawaleshie School Park, Veterans K.F.C versus Tema Ex Footballers at the Twedaase Park and Teshie Old Stars versus Communities 2 Oldies at the Teshie Mcdan Park.

Zone B action on Saturday will see La Salem Old Stars engage Dansoman Tony Stars at the Mc Dan La Town Park; La Emmause against La Old Stars at the La Salem Park, Adabraka/Asylum Down Oldies versus Osu Salem Oldies at the Adabraka Methodist Park, Tenashie Oldies to face Accra East Old Stars at the Osu Ako-Adjei Park and Rangoon Oldies versus Scarp Rangers Oldies at the ATTC Park in Kokomlemle on Sunday.

In Zone C, Nima Oldies host Achimota Oldies at the Nima Kaokudi Park, Adenta Oldies face Okaikwei Oldies at the Adenta Community Park, Ayawaso K.F.C and Abokobi Oldies would battle it out at the Alajo Park while Madina Oldies welcome Kotobabi Oldies at the Madina Estate Park.

Zone D has Accra Old Stars battling Nii Sarbah Oldies at the Indafa Park, Awoshie Oldies take on Ablekuma South Oldies at the Auntie Aku Park on Saturday with the Mantse Agbona Park hosting the Asiedu Keteke Oldies versus Nima First Oldies.

SCC Oldies will slug it out with Ablekuma Central Oldies at the Arthur Moses Park in Weija.