Ghana: GA Selects 8 for World Athletics Championships ...3 Pullers Compete At World Armwrestling Champs

Ghana Athletics will present a total of eight athletes to feature at the 2025 World Athletics Championships set to take place in Tokyo, Japan on September 13-21.

The athletes, representing Team Ghana, would compete in 100m, 200m, 800m, 4x100m relay and high jump women.

According to a list released by Ghana Athletics, national 100m record holder, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, will lead the team at the championship.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Saminu would compete in the Men's 100 metre event, expected to face tough customers such as the USA duo of Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek, Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville of Jamaica and others.

Saminu broke the national record twice and set a new record in the process by running times of 9.86 seconds and 9.84 seconds respectively to break Benjamin Azamati's hitherto record of 9.90 that was set in 2022.

Azamati has qualified to compete in the event in the 100 metre sprint event; Ibrahim Fuseini will compete in the Men's 200 metres while Alex Amankwa is set to run over the 800 metre course.

Fuseini, Azamati and Saminu are part of Ghana's 4x100 Relay Team that also has Barnabas Aggerh, Joseph Paul Amoah and Mustapha Alufa Bokpin all available.

High jumper, Rose Amoaniwaa Yeboah, is the only female athlete in the Ghana Team.

In another development, the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has selected a three-member team to compete in the World Armwrestling Championship in Albena, Bulgaria.

Pullers selected by GAF, according to a statement signed by the GAF's president, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, includes Daniel Acquah who is competing in the 60kg category, Mabel Yeboah in the 55kg category and Blessed Abeka Nunoo, who is expected to campaign in the 60kg division.

The trio and officials joined over 1,300 other pullers from across the globe drawn from 92 countries.

The event started yesterday and is expected to end September 23, 2025.