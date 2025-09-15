Nigeria: Flood Alert - 11 States May Experience Heavy Rain This Week - Govt

The Federal Government has warned that 11 states may experience heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding between Sunday and Thursday.

According to a notice issued by the Federal Ministry of Environment's National Flood Early Warning Centre, the affected states and locations are Adamawa State (Ganye, Natubi); Benue State (Abinsi, Agyo, Gogo, Ito, Makurdi, Udoma, Ukpiam); Nasarawa State (Agima, Rukubi, Odogbo); Taraba State (Beli, Serti, Donga); Delta State (Umugboma, Umukwata, Abraka, Aboh, Okpo-Krika); and Niger State (Rijau).

Others are Kebbi State (Ribah); Kano State (Gwarzo, Karaye); Katsina State (Jibia); Sokoto State (Makira); and Zamfara State (Kaura Namoda, Shinkafi, Maradun, Gusau, Anka, Bungudu).

The notice said rising water levels in the River Gongola, River Benue, and River Niger pose additional risks, warning that communities situated on the floodplains are especially vulnerable.

"Also, due to a rise in the water level of River Gongola, River Benue, and River Niger, the communities on the flood plains of River Gongola up to Numan, and also communities on the flood plains of River Benue and River Niger up to Lokoja are advised to evacuate immediately.

"Relevant stakeholders should kindly take note," the alert added.

The ministry also urged state governments and other agencies to provide prompt feedback and act quickly to mitigate the impact.