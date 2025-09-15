Nigerian Embassies Functioning Well Without Ambassadors - Tuggar

Nigeria's embassies across the world are discharging their duties effectively despite the absence of substantive ambassadors, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar, has said.

In an interview with TheCable, Tuggar dismissed concerns that diplomatic missions were paralysed, stressing that existing structures ensure continuity even without appointed envoys.

"All our embassies are functioning well. The chargé d'affaires in each mission is carrying out responsibilities effectively. The absence of ambassadors has not created a vacuum", he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He explained that an ambassador is the head of mission, but the diplomatic chain of command includes deputies, counsellors and career officers who handle daily operations.

"Diplomacy is not a one-man show. The system is designed to cope with such situations," he stated.

Tuggar noted that the appointment of ambassadors is strictly the president's prerogative and will be made in due course.

"Mr President is considering the matter, and when the time is right, names will be announced. Meanwhile, our missions are not idle," he said.

The minister added that Nigeria's foreign policy objectives are still being pursued, with embassies facilitating trade, investment, consular services and cultural exchanges.

According to him "Nigerians abroad are still accessing services, and our engagement with host countries has not diminished".

He argued that many countries go through long periods without ambassadors in some missions, without it weakening diplomatic ties.

"This is not peculiar to Nigeria. Diplomacy provides for such scenarios. What matters is substance, not optics," he said.

Tuggar insisted that Nigeria's image abroad is intact.

"Our foreign policy direction is clear, and our presence is felt globally. What we are doing is ensuring that our missions deliver tangible results for Nigerians, not just ceremonial appearances," he stressed.

He revealed that in some cases, chargés d'affaires have proven equally effective in representing Nigeria's interest.

"The world understands how this works. Relations are not suspended because there is no ambassador," he added.

Embassies, he said, remain at the frontline of economic diplomacy, pushing for trade and investment opportunities, while also protecting citizens.