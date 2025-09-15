Nigeria: BBNaija10 - Denari Evicted Week After Girlfriend Doris

14 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Housemate Denari has been evicted from the 10th season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, dubbed 10/10 edition.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced the housemate's eviction during this Sunday's live eviction show.

Denari was at the centre of several dramatic storylines, most notably his romantic relationship with fellow housemate Doris, who was evicted just last week.

Their relationship had become one of the season's highlights, drawing fans into their on-screen chemistry, tender moments, and occasional disagreements.

Viewers closely followed the couple's journey, with many speculating how Doris' departure would impact Denari's game and emotional state.

With each week delivering unexpected outcomes, fans are bracing for even more drama as the competition heats up toward its final stretch and housemates hustle for the N150 million grand prize.

As for Denari and Doris, many are now watching closely to see if their romance will continue outside the Biggie's House or if it was merely a showmance.

