Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Tackles Petrol Marketers Over Allegation of Offering Lower Prices to Foreign Buyers

Dangote Refinery and fuel marketers under the aegis of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) yesterday engaged in a war of words over the marketers' allegation that the refinery was offering petroleum products at cheaper prices to foreign buyers and frequently reducing the prices to put financial strains on the marketers.

This is just as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has directed its members who are yet to register with the Dangote Refinery to immediately do so ahead of the commencement of direct fuel supply on Monday.

DAPPMAN stirred the controversy when it accused the refinery of offering lower prices to international buyers while quoting higher rates to local offtakers of its products.

But in a swift reaction, Dangote Group accused the marketers of selfishly killing Nigeria's petroleum transport pipelines, importing substandard petrol, causing regular fuel shortages and queues, and also subjecting the country to suffering.

Speaking to THISDAY last night, the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, also accused DAPPMAN of backing the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) in the union's failed fight against the refinery.

Chiejina dismissed the marketers' claims that the refinery was only contributing between 30 to 35 per cent of Nigeria's daily oil demand, insisting that the refinery has gone beyond its 650,000 barrels per day capacity and was ramping up to 700,000 bpd.

He stated that Dangote Refinery has been exporting fuel to America and other countries, which, according to him, is an indication that it was producing enough to meet Nigeria's demand.

He said for 25 years, DAPPMAN and its allies have been importing petrol, running depots, and causing regular fuel shortages and queues.

Responding to the marketers' claims that the refinery accounted for only 35 per cent of petrol supplies to the local market, Chiejina said: "You know our story; you know what we've been producing. We have even gone beyond 650,000 barrels per day. If we are producing 40 per cent, then why are we exporting? You know that we have been exporting fuel. America has acknowledged it. Different countries have acknowledged it. So, what are they talking about?

"What you should be saying is, we now know the finger behind what NUPENG is doing because it's like they have smoked them out. They are the guys behind NUPENG. NUPENG has failed.

"If you have this refinery and you are proud to say that you are importing. And all these years, they've been importing fuel, substandard fuel, putting us on queues, and having regular fuel shortages.

"Monday will make it exactly one year since we started producing fuel. Have you ever heard about fuel shortages? We are producing 650,000 barrels. We are even ramping up to 700,000 barrels."

Chiejina added, "Ask them what killed all the supply pipelines? They are not ashamed of themselves. You have Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna petroleum pipelines. All the pipelines for transporting fuel are no longer functioning. They killed it. They have now established depots. What is a depot? What is a tank farm? Because these things (pipelines) were functioning before they died. And when they were functioning, we didn't have those problems. But when they died, the market dynamics changed, and they started establishing depots all over the place. And they have done it for more than 25 years. Now somebody is coming to erase it, and you are crying.

"This country has suffered enough; it can't continue to suffer. This man is saying: 'petrol dealers, I'm bringing petrol to your doorstep." So, what is your problem?"

In a statement issued yesterday, the Executive Secretary of DAPPMAN, Mr. Olufemi Adewole, alleged that the price reductions by the refinery were often strategically timed when other importers had active cargoes at sea or in tanks.

"Even more concerning is the refinery's pattern of offering lower prices to international buyers while quoting higher rates to local off-takers.

"This contradicts public-facing claims of prioritising Nigerians and places unnecessary burden on domestic businesses already operating under tight margins", he stated.

He debunked any insinuation that DAPPMAN members imported substandard petroleum products, arguing that all imports were subject to independent, regulator-accredited laboratory testing in accordance with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) protocols and global quality standards.

Adewole insisted that Nigeria's downstream petroleum market was highly regulated, transparent, and aligned with international best practices.

According to him, attempts to cast doubt on the integrity of other compliant players are unfair and inaccurate.

Adewole added that the claim by the refinery that it offers free delivery was also misleading.

He stated that marketers were required to lift at least 25 per cent of their allocations directly from the refinery gantry and must do so using only Dangote-owned trucks, and paying commercial rates based on their destination.

The DAPPMAN executive secretary said the arrangement imposes additional logistical and financial burdens on marketers, limits operational flexibility, and undermines the narrative of cost relief being provided to the local market.

"We caution against narratives that monopolise credit, shift blame, or undermine the confidence of investors, partners, and the public."

IPMAN Mobilises Members for Dangote Fuel Distribution

Meanwhile, IPMAN has directed members who are yet to register with the Dangote Refinery to immediately register with the refinery ahead of the commencement of direct fuel supply on Monday.

President of IPMAN, Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi, and the National Secretary, Hon. James Terlumun Tor, gave the directive in a memo to all zonal chairmen and depot chairmen.

The memo read: "The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) under the Leadership of Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi Shettima as the National President and Hon. James Terlumun Tor as the National Secretary, is pleased to inform our members who have renewed IPMAN membership registration in line with IPMAN 2009 Constitution as amended that payment, loading, and supply of petroleum products at the Dangote Refinery have commenced.

"IPMAN members who have already registered with Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Co. Ltd, as was announced, are all directed to resume immediate Payment to Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Co. Ltd.

"Be informed that on Monday, 15th September 2025, the company will commence product loading and supply directly to buyers' locations within the country.

"Interested members who are yet to register with Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Co. Limited are urged to go ahead with their registrations."