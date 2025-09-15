Nigeria: Soludo's Wife Tackles Ekwunife, Challenges Her to Paternity Test Over Infidelity Claims

The allegations by Mrs Ekwunife, the 2025 deputy governorship candidate of the APC in the Anambra State, were in response to Governor Charles Soludo's recent remarks questioning her academic qualifications, particularly her attainment of a doctorate degree.

Nonye Soludo, wife of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has tackled a former senator, Uche Ekwunife, over allegations of infidelity against the governor's wife.

Allegations

Mrs Ekwunife is the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 8 November election in the state.

The deputy governorship candidate had alleged in a viral video that Governor Soludo and his wife were part of the administration of the then-Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

Mr Mbadinuju, now late, served as the governor of the state from 1999 to 2003.

Mrs Ekwunife also alleged that Mrs Soludo had an affair with Mr Mbadinuju during his time as governor before suggesting that her children might not have been fathered by her husband.

Mrs Ekwunife's allegations were in response to Governor Soludo's recent remarks questioning the former senator's academic qualifications, particularly her attainment of a doctorate degree.

'Your madness has now crossed the line'

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, Mrs Soludo said although she initially shrugged off Mrs Ekwunife's attacks against her and her husband, the former senator's "madness has crossed the red line" with her infidelity allegations.

The governor's wife said Mrs Ekwunife has tested her patience considering that her children have now been "dragged" into a political battle, arguing that the former senator's attacks against her family were evidence of a deliberate attempt to cause harm.

She then threatened to institute a lawsuit against Mrs Ekwunife if she fails to retract her remarks within 72 hours.

"I will still as a Christian give Uche a chance to repent and ensure restitution by recanting her wilful and malicious allegations within 72 hours and tendering an unreserved apology.

"Take note Uche that if you fail to do so, I will take every step necessary to ensure justice and restitution. My lawyers have also been put on notice," she said.

'I married as a virgin'

Mrs Soludo, in the statement, then denied Mrs Ekwunife's allegations of infidelity against her, stressing that she was a virgin when she got married.

"I never met Dr Mbadinuju of blessed memory in my life. Three, in my 55 years on planet earth, I have known only one man, Chukwuma Soludo.

"I married him as a virgin and my fidelity to him in 33 years of marriage and for life is ironclad. This may be difficult for an Uche Ekwunife to comprehend," she said.

Challenge to oath-taking

Mrs Soludo also challenged Mrs Ekwunife to agree for both of them to take an oath of fidelity and chastity before the Catholic Church's Blessed Sacrament.

"Since she claims to be a converted Catholic, I challenge her and both of us to swear an oath of fidelity and chastity at any cathedral in front of the Blessed Sacrament.

I will swear with my children that in my 55 years on earth, I have known only one man--Chukwuma Soludo," she said.

"On your part, you should also swear with your children or your political ambitions that since you got married, you have never cheated on your husband. Let us do this between now and mid October 2025."

DNA test challenge

Mrs Soludo also proposed DNA tests for both her family and Mrs Ekwunife's family, to be conducted in three London hospitals, which she opted to fund.

"If after the tests it is confirmed that your husband is the father of all your children, I will congratulate you with a cash award.

"I can confirm that my family is ready for this test any moment of your choice, preferably between now and the end of October/November 2025," she said.

"As a woman of conservative Catholic upbringing, I pride myself in my chastity. In the name of God, you must accept the above harmless challenges about your fidelity/chastity as a 'distinguished' senator."

See the statement from Governor Soludo's wife below:

UCHE EKWUNIFE HAS CROSSED THE RED LINE .....

By Nonye Frances Soludo

1. Two days ago, I posted a terse remark in response to the barrage of fabricated inanities from Uche Ekwunife in her incoherent response to my husband's legitimate questions about her questionable PhD and inadequate GCE result, noting that I would not condescend to her low level. I remarked that one should not exchange words with a madman because passersby may not know the difference. However, when the "madman" is determined to kill/destroy--as she boasted in her viral audio that she would fabricate outlandish lies to destroy my family, we are constrained to respond. Initially we shrugged off and laughed at her hilarious tantrums at my husband and I as the "usual Uche's madness", but now that her madness has crossed the red line by even dragging my innocent children into the arena and setting to destroy them, Ekwunife has left us with no choice.

2. This is a woman for whom I have cooked and fed, together with her children on several occasions they visited my house. For her to sit down and fabricate/spew all manner of invectives and criminal allegations against me and my children without any provocation from us shows someone who can even kill. Many people called and asked me to ignore Ekwunife because, according to them, she is like a mad dog which has no shame or character and can therefore say or do anything anywhere. I understand that it has been her rehearsed strategy with every man she had a political fight. I understand that her standard template is to maliciously go after their families--especially their wives. Everyone talks about how she tried to destroy the reputation of an innocent wife of a senator when she had a contest with him. Well, let me assure you Uche Ekwunife that you are in for a different season with a different woman. My weapons are decency, character, and grace. I am a long-distance runner, and I welcome you to the marathon.

3. In all my life, I have lived an incredibly quiet family life, shunning publicity. One of the reasons I hate politics is precisely the kind of shameless obscenities from Uche Ekwunife in the name of "politics." My phone has been inundated with hundreds of calls and texts with "evidence" of what I could use against her. For now, I will still restrain from getting into the gutters with her and focus on the issues and facts. Before the gloves are off, I will still as a Christian give Uche a chance to repent and ensure restitution by recanting her wilful and malicious allegations within 72 hours and tendering an unreserved apology. Take note Uche that if you fail to do so, I will take every step necessary to ensure justice and restitution. My lawyers have also been put on notice.

4. For starters, let me repeat three verifiable facts. One, I have never worked for anyone in my life. I have been a professional and entrepreneur all my adult life--running my own companies in Nigeria and abroad. Even when my husband was governor of the central bank and now as the first lady of Anambra, I have never depended upon public funds. As first lady of Anambra, I do not have any budget from the government. Two, I never met Dr. Mbadinuju of blessed memory in my life. Three, in my 55 years on planet earth, I have known ONLY ONE MAN, Chukwuma Soludo. I married him as a virgin and my fidelity to him in 33 years of marriage and for life is ironclad. This may be difficult for an Uche Ekwunife to comprehend.

5. With the clarifications above, I make the following challenges to Uche Ekwunife:

(a) Oath of fidelity and chastity

Since Uche Ekwunife claims to be a converted Catholic, I challenge her for both of us to swear an oath of fidelity and chastity at any Cathedral in front of the Blessed Sacrament. You mentioned screenshotting someone's name and putting in your Bible. So, you must know the efficacy of the Holy Book. We should also add the Bible with the Sacrament. I will swear (with my children) that in my 55 years on earth, I have known only one man--Chukwuma Soludo. On your part, you should also swear (with your children or your political ambitions) that since you got married, you have never cheated on your husband. Let us do this between now and mid October 2025.

(b) Paternity Tests

6. I challenge you, Uche Ekwunife, for us to subject our children to paternity tests. Science has made life easy and there are things you cannot lie about nowadays. To avoid any stories in Nigerian hospitals, let us do it in three reputable hospitals in London. You and your family are often in London. But I will pay the expenses. As a businesswoman, I will pay for you and your family's travels as well as for the tests. If after the tests it is confirmed that your husband is the father of ALL your children, I will congratulate you with a cash award. I can confirm that my family is ready for this test any moment of your choice, preferably between now and end of October/November 2025. As a woman of conservative Catholic upbringing, I pride myself in my chastity. What about you? In the name of God, you must accept the above harmless challenges about your fidelity/chastity as a "distinguished" Senator.

7. I watched part of your hilarious emotional outburst and infantile invectives on my husband. Laughable indeed! You know and we know the source of your frustrations. But let me assure you that the globally celebrated professor is too clean, too decent, and too sophisticated to waste his time on low lives. Nwoke bu nwoke! Enough said for now.