Nigeria: Labour Party Senatorial Candidate Joins ADC

Receiving Mr Salvador, ADC National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola urged Nigerians to unite against the APC.

The 2023 Labour Party Senatorial candidate in Lagos West, Moshood Salvador, on Saturday dumped the party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Mr Salvador, a former PDP Chairman in Lagos and ex-APC chieftain, defected with leaders and members of his group, Conscience Forum, in Surulere.

He said the group was celebrating its 25th anniversary while also reviewing achievements and preparing for the future.

According to him, the Labour Party has no future, hence the decision to move.

He explained that the coalition of political parties offered greater prospects for progress.

Mr Salvador stressed that ADC was the symbol of the new coalition.

He said the Conscience Forum had over 400,000 members across Lagos State.

He said the forum was moving into ADC with its full structure.

The decision, he added, was unanimously endorsed by the forum's state executives.

Mr Aregbesola, a former Osun Governor, said the APC had failed Nigerians repeatedly.

He maintained that ADC prioritises people's welfare, unlike other political parties.

Mr Aregbesola added that ADC was committed to building a people-friendly government.

ADC Lagos Organising Secretary, Mohammed Ogidi, said the defections brightened the party's future.

Mr Ogidi stressed the party welcomes all Nigerians regardless of religion or ethnicity.

A former Ohaneze Ndigbo chair in Lagos, John Uche, pledged Ndigbo's support.

(NAN)