Nigeria: Death Toll in Yaba Building Collapse Rises to Four

14 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The death toll in the three-storey building that collapsed at Yaba in Lagos State has risen to four.

Mrs Ibitayo Adenike, Acting Head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos Operations Office, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Adenike told NAN that another male body was recovered from the rubble on Sunday evening, bringing the total number of victims to eight, four dead and four rescued.

Adenike said that the building, located at No. 333 Borno Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, collapsed at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, trapping several persons beneath the debris.

"Search and rescue operations are still ongoing", she added.

NAN reports that emergency responders at the scene include the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Building Control Agency, the Nigeria Police Force, and other relevant agencies.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.