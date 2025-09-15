Uganda: Kasese Records Major Drop in Malaria Prevalence, Now Below 3%

Kasese District has registered a significant milestone in the fight against malaria, with health authorities confirming that the disease's prevalence rate has dropped to below 3 percent--marking one of the most notable improvements in the country.

According to the District Health Officer, Dr. Amon Bwambale, the progress is a result of sustained government interventions and the vital role played by Village Health Teams (VHTs) in communities.

"Our prevalence rate has fallen to 3 percent, meaning that out of every ten patients tested, fewer than three turn out positive for malaria," said Dr. Bwambale.

This development comes against a national backdrop where malaria remains Uganda's leading cause of illness and death, accounting for over 30 percent of outpatient visits and 20 percent of hospital admissions, according to the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Bwambale credited the success to multiple factors, including government-led distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets and continuous community sensitization on proper usage.

"The distribution of mosquito nets and the ongoing efforts to educate communities on how to use them correctly have played a major role in reducing malaria transmission," he noted.

Additionally, the Integrated Community Case Management (ICCM) program has helped bridge the gap in early detection and treatment, with VHTs providing doorstep care and reducing the burden on health centers.

"Through ICCM, our Village Health Teams have become the first line of defense in the fight against malaria. They are trusted, they reach households, and they provide quick treatment before complications develop," Dr. Bwambale explained.

A Model for Other Districts?

Kasese's progress is being viewed by health experts as a potential model for other districts, especially in hard-to-reach and high-transmission areas.

Local health authorities now believe the district is on a clear path toward eliminating malaria as a major public health threat, thanks to sustained grassroots involvement, policy support, and health system strengthening.