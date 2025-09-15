Nigeria: Senator Raises Alarm Over Impassable Anambra Federal Road, Demands Urgent Govt Action

"This road must be fixed urgently, and without further excuses," Senator Nwoye says. "Our people deserve better."

The people of Anambra North are being cut off from their homes, farmlands, and livelihoods as the critical Onitsha-33 Junction-Aguleri-Ayamelum-Adani Federal Expressway lies in ruins.

On Saturday, Tony Nwoye, the senator representing Anambra North, toured the road with stakeholders to see firsthand the deplorable condition that has brought untold hardship to millions.

The lawmaker was visibly agitated as he described the road as "completely cut off, unmotorable, and impassable."

For years, residents have been stranded, commuters trapped, and farmers unable to transport their produce because the Federal Government has failed to act on a road that links not only several communities in Anambra but also stretches into Enugu State.

"This is no longer just about infrastructure," Senator Nwoye declared. "This is about human survival. The people of Ayamelum and surrounding local governments are suffering, and we cannot continue to keep quiet."

The senator reminded Nigerians that the Senate had, as far back as July 2023, adopted a motion he sponsored calling for urgent rehabilitation of the road.

He added that the project had already received a "No Objection" approval from the Bureau of Public Procurement, following his repeated interventions with the Federal Ministry of Works.

Yet, despite official clearance, the road has remained abandoned.

"This neglect is unacceptable," Mr Nwoye said, making a direct appeal to President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi.

"We cannot continue to play politics with people's lives," the lawmaker said. "This road is a lifeline. Every day it remains in this state, our people are cut off from essential services, businesses are crippled, and food security is threatened."

The Senator insisted that government must immediately mobilize contractors to site, warning that continued delay would deepen the suffering of Anambra North residents and further isolate communities across seven local governments.

"This road must be fixed urgently, and without further excuses," Senator Nwoye said. "Our people deserve better."