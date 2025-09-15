Nigeria: Major Restructuring At FRSC As Corps Marshal Redeploys Top Officers Nationwide

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed urges members of the public to support the new appointees in sustaining FRSC's commitment to safer highways.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced a sweeping redeployment of senior officers across its national formations, in what the Corps described as a strategic move to strengthen road safety management and improve service delivery.

In a statement issued Sunday, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, approved the appointment of a new Corps Secretary, four Assistant Corps Marshals (ACMs) in strategic portfolios, and the redeployment of Sector Commanders (CCs) across multiple states.

At the headquarters level, ACM G. Ntukidem, formerly ACM Personnel, has been appointed Corps Secretary. ACM J.W. Toby, who previously headed Policy, Research and Statistics, now assumes duty as Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) RS11HQ Osogbo. His predecessor in Osogbo, ACM I. Abubakar, has been reassigned to Abuja as ACM Policy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In other changes, ACM A.M. Hassan will now lead the Technical Services Department, while ACM A. Sanusi, fresh from the National Defence College, takes charge of Manpower Development in the Training Department.

The restructuring also affected several Sector Commands. Among the key postings:

CC J.N. Alexander moves from Anambra to Delta State.

CC B. Asekhauno takes over as Sector Commander in Anambra.

CC Y.T. Etuku moves from Kebbi to Kogi.

CC R.M.Z. Abubakar is posted to Kebbi State.

CC D.B. Apaji assumes command in Bauchi State.

CC A.P. Longkam becomes Sector Commander in Yobe State.

Some officers, including CC S.O. Ayodele (Benue) and CC N.I. Ezeoma (Abia), retain their current posts.

Beyond FRSC state commands, 61 other Corps Commanders were redeployed to key departments at the FRSC headquarters, zonal commands, the Academy, and special units.

Their new assignments cut across critical areas such as operations, logistics, training, research, administration, data management, and medical services.

Corps Marshal Mohammed said the exercise was aimed at injecting fresh energy into FRSC operations, stressing that the appointed officers must justify the confidence reposed in them.

"This redeployment is designed to ensure greater efficiency and improved service delivery. The newly appointed officers are expected to bring fresh vigour in line with the Corps' mandate of safer roads and fuller compliance with traffic regulations," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Corps Marshal also urged members of the public to support the new appointees in sustaining FRSC's commitment to safer highways nationwide.