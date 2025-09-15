Nigeria: It's Ours, Not Federal Govt's, Delta Official Dismisses Report On Road Construction

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Olomoro-Igbide Road is a Delta State Government project. The funding was 100 per cent from the state, and the road has been completed in line with specifications," the official said.

The Delta State Government has dismissed a report which claimed that the federal government was funding the Olomoro-Igbide Road project in the state.

The state's Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, said in a statement on Friday that the viral report circulating on social media was false and misleading.

Mr Aniagwu was responding to a report by Tracka, a civic monitoring group, which said on X that the road was a federal government project under the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

The group also said that drainage work was incomplete at the Olomoro end of the road.

Responding, Mr Aniagwu said that the Olomoro-Igbide Road was approved by the Delta State Executive Council in August 2024 as part of the Governor's MORE Agenda on rural infrastructure, and that the construction site was formally handed over to Lebtech Construction in November 2024.

The commissioner explained that the project was entirely state-funded, delivered to specification, and is already in use pending its formal inauguration.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Olomoro-Igbide Road is a Delta State Government project. The funding was 100 per cent from the state, and the road has been completed in line with specifications," he said.

Mr Aniagwu recalled accompanying Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State during various visits to inspect the project.

According to him, the inspection visits confirmed the quality of work on the road.

Commissioner faults report

While commending Tracka's broader role in promoting accountability, Mr Aniagwu faulted the group for failing to verify facts before publication.

"We appreciate their work, but in this case, their report was misleading. The Olomoro-Igbide Road is purely a Delta State initiative. Going forward, they should exercise greater caution to avoid misinforming the public," he said.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get a response from Tracka, as the group did not respond to calls and email from our reporter.