Nigeria: Doctors Urge Govt to Establish More Cancer Treatment Centres

Ms Lasebikan said the establishment of additional centres would improve access to care and assist in reducing rising number of cancer cases and related deaths in Nigeria.

The Association of Radiation Oncologists of Nigeria (ARCON) has called on the federal government to establish more cancer treatment centres across the country to curb the growing prevalence of the disease.

Nwamaka Lasebikan, President of ARCON, made the appeal at the opening ceremony of the association's 8th Annual Scientific Conference and General Meeting, in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The conference, themed, "Innovating Through Collaboration: Cultivating a Resilient Nigerian Oncology Ecosystem", brought together medical experts, cancer survivors, and advocates.

"We must rethink cancer in Nigeria. Our goal is to build a resilient, inclusive, and people-focused oncology ecosystem," she said.

She also urged increased government funding to strengthen the Cancer Health Fund (CHF), which currently provides support for breast, cervical, and prostate cancers.

According to her, the programme lacks both consistency and adequate coverage to meet patients' needs.

"Government must re-engineer the funding model and invest in hospitals where cancer is treated, so patients can access care without financial distress

"Cancer treatment is expensive globally, and Nigeria must do more to support patients,"' she stressed.

The ARCON president further called for the integration of science, policy, economics, and enterprise to achieve sustainable outcomes in the fight against cancer.

She added that the government should listen to survivors and those who advocated greater attention to post-treatment care and mental health support.

She urged the government to establish regulatory platforms and increase funding to expand access to subsidised treatment.

On prevention, Ms Lasebikan advised Nigerians to avoid smoking, reduce alcohol intake, sedentary lifestyles and adopt healthier diets, while engaging in more physical activity to lower cancer risks.

On his part, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Olusegun Biyi-Olutunde, commended government efforts but described them as inadequate.

Mr Biyi-Olutunde noted that Nigeria lacked sufficient treatment and radiotherapy centres, stressing the need for urgent investment.

"We see patients' trauma firsthand. There is no reason why every state should not have a radiotherapy centre," he said.

According to him, these capital-intensive projects require government support, while the value of citizens' lives should compel investment in cancer infrastructure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five-day summit featured plenary sessions on Artificial Intelligence in Oncology, Oncology as Enterprise, and the Intersection of Climate and Cancer. (NAN)