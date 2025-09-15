Nigeria: Denari, Tracy Evicted From BBN Season 10 As Faith Shines Again

The housemates were evicted after polling the lowest percentage in the weekly eviction nomination voting.

The Big Brother Naija journeys of Denari and Tracy have come to an end after seven dramatic weeks in the reality show.

The housemates were evicted after polling the lowest percentage in the weekly eviction nomination voting, which ended on Thursday night.

"The dust has already started, and Denari has just exited the house after seven weeks full of shocks and surprises. Got any burning questions for him? Use #BBAskHM in the comments and we'll make sure he responds.

"And just like that, Tracy walks out of Biggie's house. She may be leaving, but her time in the game won't be forgotten. Wishing her all the best on what's next!" Big Brother said.

Denari polled 1.42 per cent, while Tracy polled 2.23 per cent, which were the lowest percentages of all the housemates' votes.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the drama that surrounded the week's eviction nominations, which involved the trio of housemates, Rooboy, Dede, and Joanna, who were kept in the secret room.

On Monday, Dede and Rooboy answered calls from the red phone and Biggie told them they were evicted.

Dede picked up the call first and was asked to mention a housemate. Without warning, she picked Joanna's name. They were relocated to a secret room before Rooboy boy joined them later. The three were saved from eviction, and this is one of the recent twists in the ongoing reality show.

This left the remaining 14 other housemates up for eviction, excluding week 7 HoH, Lawson Thelma, and Most Influential Player of the Week, Kaybobo.

The other dramatic highlights of the week include the soft life treats, the fights between many housemates, especially Kola and Imisi duels, and the controversial HoH reign of Lawson Thelma.

Record

Also, Faith became the first housemate to win the Most Influential Player of the Week two times in the ongoing season of the reality show.

Faith earlier enjoyed double eviction immunity after he emerged as the Week 5 HoH and Most Influential player of the same week.

Announcing the win, Big Brother emphasised the housemate's influence in the house game and affairs with other housemates.

"For the first time this season, Faith is chosen as the Most Influential Player of the Week by his fellow housemates for the second time. Setting records and using his influence," Biggie said.