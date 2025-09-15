Nigeria: NPFL Roundup - Plateau United, Kun Khalifat Secure First Wins As Enyimba Go Top

While Plateau stunned leaders Remo Stars in Jos, Kun Khalifat delighted their home fans with an emphatic win over El Kanemi Warriors.

The Nigeria Premier Football League produced plenty of drama on Matchday 4 as Plateau United and newly-promoted Kun Khalifat finally tasted victory for the first time this season.

In Jos, Plateau United ended their poor run with a big 2-0 win against Remo Stars. Tarabina Biweribo opened the scoring before Mafeng Pam doubled the lead, lifting the Peace Boys off the bottom of the table.

The defeat ended Remo's unbeaten start and sent a strong message that Plateau are ready to fight their way back up.

In Aba, Kun Khalifat also had reason to celebrate after recording their first-ever NPFL victory. Ebuka Nwokorie grabbed a brace while Onuorah Onyedika added another to seal a 3-1 win over El Kanemi. Although El Kanemi pulled one back through Ebuka Okoro, the home side's firepower proved too much, giving their fans a day to remember.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Bendel Insurance struck late in Benin as substitute Israel Emmanuel scored deep into stoppage time against Niger Tornadoes.

It was yet another goal created from their trademark long throw-in, earning them a 1-0 victory.

Enyimba were the only side to win on the road, beating Bayelsa United 2-0 with goals from Chidera Michael and Kalu Nweke.

The result pushed the People's Elephant into the top spot and underlined their title credentials.

Abia Warriors, Kano Pillars and Nasarawa United also secured narrow wins, while Ikorodu City got their first three points of the campaign by beating Barau FC 2-0 in Lagos.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United edged Shooting Stars 1-0 thanks to Ubong Friday's strike, a result that left the Oluyole Warriors bottom of the table.

Warri Wolves, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw by Kwara United in front of their home fans.

League standings

Enyimba now lead the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League table with eight points after four games, edging Rivers United on goal difference.

Warri Wolves, Wikki Tourist, and Nasarawa United follow closely on seven points each, while early leaders Remo Stars sit sixth with seven points as well.

Ikorodu City, Bayelsa United, Katsina United, and Abia Warriors make up the mid-table on six points apiece.

At the lower end, Kun Khalifat, Kano Pillars, and Rangers International are stuck on four points, with Plateau United are still in the drop zone on three. Shooting Stars and Barau FC sit bottom with two points each.