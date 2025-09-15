Nigeria: Peter Obi Holds Secret Meetings With Obasanjo, Ladoja Ahead 2027 Elections

Mr Obasanjo has remained an influential figure in Nigerian politics since leaving office in 2007 and openly supported Mr Obi's candidacy in the last election.

Former Anambra State governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday held a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The politician also separately, on the same day, met the new Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rasheed Ladoja in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Details of the discussions at the two parleys are unknown, but they appear to be part of widening consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Obi, who disclosed the visits in a Facebook post, said he was accompanied by the spokesman of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, the party's 2023 Lagos governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and Segun Adebanjo.

He described the visits as opportunities to discuss the state of the nation and the need for Nigerians to live in unity, fairness, and justice.

"In both visits, we were fortunate to discuss the state of our nation and how all of us can live in unity, love, fairness and justice progressively together. The meetings make me believe that coming together of a competent team with capacity, compassion, and commitment to build a new Nigeria that is Possible," Mr Obi wrote.

The former governor, however, did not disclose details of the discussions held with the two leaders, fueling speculations that the meetings may be connected to political realignments ahead of the next presidential race.

Mr Obasanjo has remained an influential figure in Nigerian politics since leaving office in 2007 and openly supported Peter Obi's candidacy in the last election. The former president is known to be critical of the Bola Tinubu administration, which he has criticised repeatedly.

On his part, Oba Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, is regarded as a respected statesman and influential political player in South-West Nigeria.

Although no official statement has been issued by Messrs Obasanjo and Ladoja, there are speculations that the visits signaled early groundwork for a broader coalition as opposition parties prepare to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2027.