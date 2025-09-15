Liberia: ANC Soulsearches After Disastrous 2023 Elections Result

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) has announced that every leadership role within the party, including the post of Political Leader currently held by Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, has been declared vacant as the party proceeds to convention.

A statement from the Alternative National Congress Convention Preparatory Committee 2025 disclosed that all positions within the party including Political Leader and Chairman are being declared vacant.

In the statement the Chairman of ANC, Patrick Y. Moore noted, "By the power in me vested as the Chairman, for and on behalf of the ANC National Convention Preparatory Committee and according to the ANC constitution, the below listed positions are hereby declared for elections for the upcoming Convention schedule for the first week in the month of October 3 -5, 2025 convening in Margibi, County."

Positions to be contested for include, Political Leader, National Chairman, National Vice-chair for Administration, National Vice-chair for Operations, National Vice-chair for Political & International Affairs, National Vice-chair for Governmental & Inter-party Affairs, National Vice-chair for Legal Affairs, National Vice-chair for Finance & Investment, National Secretary General, Deputy National Secretary General, National Treasurer, National Chair for the Women Congress, National Vice-Chair for Women Congress, Secretary General for the National Women Congress, National Chair for the Youth Congress, National Vice-Chair for

Youth Congress, and Secretary General for the National Youth Congress.

The chairman noted that as per the ANC constitution Article 7 that has to do with members responsibility and the filling of positions will be strictly follow.

Registration to vie for any of the positions mentioned above begins as of September 9 to September 30, 2025 at the hour of 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily at the party's National Headquarters to the Convention Preparatory Committee's Steering Committee on Finance and Elections.

The Steering Committee is constituted to handle on a daily basis for the purpose of processing registration of Aspirants and members due payment from Mondays to Fridays, deadline for registration is Thursday, October 2, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. at the Party National Headquarters, campaign activities for the positions are hereby declare open up to October 4, 2025 at the hour of 5:30 p.m. at the convention venue, all registration requirements must be processed through the Steering Committee mentioned which shall include, registration fees for the position vying for, receipt of dues payment from the office of the County Treasurer or National Treasurer as proof, a clearance of membership from the Secretariat and two passport size photos.

According to ANC, all protests or inquiries regarding candidates' contestation and that of convention committee member must be filed to the Convention Preparatory Committee-2025 Chairman for review by the full body prior to the convention, and shall referred the case to the National Grievance and Ethics Committee for investigation within five (5) days prior to the convention.

It concluded that upon the investigation of the National Grievance and Ethics Committee, said findings shall be submitted to the Convention Preparatory Committee-2025 who will then forward the findings to the national convention for action as to whether said candidate can be allowed to contest.