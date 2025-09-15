Nigeria: 2027 - Falana Urges INEC to Prosecute Offenders of Early Campaigns

15 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take a tougher stance against politicians engaging in premature campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Sunday Politics, Falana described the trend as "abnormal" and insisted that violators should be charged in court to test the limits of the law.

"The law cannot cover all situations. The lawmakers thought they were dealing with a civilized political class. No. Now that they are violating the law, it makes it a duty -- empowered by the Constitution and the Electoral Act -- to bring out rules and regulations," Falana said.

He stressed that INEC has the constitutional authority to act decisively: "INEC is required to charge some of these guys before the court. Let them come to court and say, 'Sorry, my Lord, there is no provision for punishment."'

Falana added that disobedience to any court order on the matter would amount to contempt, which carries a jail term.

