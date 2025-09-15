Malawi: International Community Set to Observe Malawi Elections

The European Union (EU) and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) have deployed election observer missions to Malawi ahead of Tuesday's general elections.

EU observer mission deputy chief Anne Marlborough confirmed yesterday that a 110-member team, including 11 analysts, is already in the country following an invitation from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Marlborough said the mission will issue a preliminary statement on its findings at a press conference in Lilongwe this Thursday.

"Election observation is a transparent measure. We will examine the technical aspects of the elections and share our assessment. Our hope is that the elections are transparent, inclusive and credible, conducted in line with Malawi's electoral code of conduct and laws," she said.

The EU has observed Malawi's elections in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019, and has previously made reform recommendations, some of which have since been adopted.

On its part, Sadc has deployed its mission led by former Eswatini Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku. The deployment follows Article 3 of the revised Sadc Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021), which requires the bloc to observe general elections in all member states.

The Sadc secretariat team arrived in Lilongwe on September 1 to prepare logistics. It has been monitoring the pre-election environment and will observe polling and post-election processes to assess the elections' conduct in line with principles of free, fair, transparent, credible, and peaceful democracy.

During its stay, the mission will consult with a wide range of electoral stakeholders, including MEC, political parties, civil society, the diplomatic community, and organisations led by women and youth.

Meanwhile, former Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda will lead a Sadc observer mission to Seychelles, where elections are set for September 25-27. The team arrived there on September 9 and will remain until October 4, 2025.