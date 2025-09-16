Malawi: Atupele Muluzi Calls for Peaceful Elections, Positions Himself As Youthful Yet Mature Leader

United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has called on Malawians to uphold peace and unity as they head to the polls on Tuesday, describing the election as another milestone in the nation's democratic journey.

In a statement titled "A Call for Peace and Unity", Atupele urged citizens to conduct themselves with dignity, respect, and responsibility during the voting process, reminding Malawians that democracy thrives when every voice is heard without intimidation or fear.

"Whatever our affiliations, we must remember that we are first and foremost Malawians - bound together by our shared history, culture, and destiny," he said.

Atupele, widely regarded as the most youthful but mature presidential contender, struck a balanced tone of optimism and responsibility, appealing to both the youth and elders. To the young people, he urged them to be ambassadors of peace, channeling their energy constructively. To elders, he encouraged them to continue guiding the youth with wisdom and experience.

He stressed that elections should never be a source of division but rather an opportunity to strengthen national unity and pride. "Let us remember that our differences should never divide us as a people, for we are one nation, indivisible," he said.

The UDF leader, known for his clean record and progressive outlook, emphasized that the real victory lies in safeguarding Malawi's democracy through peaceful participation.

Observers note that Atupele's message reflects his readiness to lead -- combining youthful energy with statesmanship, a quality that continues to set him apart on Malawi's political landscape.