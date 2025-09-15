Nigeria: Lagos CP Orders Probe Into Ex-Ondo Governorship Candidate's Death

This came about 10 days after Mr Akingboye's death was announced on 3 September.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Olohundare Jimoh, has ordered a forensic investigation into the death of former Ondo State governorship candidate, Bamidele Akingboye.

The order followed circulation of a disturbing photograph of his body on social media, purportedly showing bruises on his head and raising doubts about the real cause of death.

The image has sparked suspicion that Mr Akingboye's death might not have been natural, contradicting earlier reports that he died peacefully at his VGC residence in Lagos.

Human rights advocates have urged the police to ensure a thorough, transparent and credible investigation to determine the actual circumstances surrounding Mr Akingboye's death.

In a post on its official X handle, on Sunday, the command confirmed that the commissioner of police had directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to investigate the case.

"The commissioner has instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID, to discreetly investigate the death," the statement read in part.

It added that detectives, supported by the Command's Crime Scene Investigation vehicle, had visited the residence where Mr Akingboye's body was discovered.

According to the command, the area has been cordoned off while forensic experts employ specialised tools and methods to gather evidence and analyse the circumstances.

Mr Akingboye, the former Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, contested the November 2024 Ondo State governorship election but lost to the incumbent, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The politician-cum-businessman, who hailed from Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, marked his 60th birthday in April this year.