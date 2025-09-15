Liberia: Play for Peace Tournament Expands Regionally, Welcomes West African Teams

15 September 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Thomas Kojo Roulhac

The Diaspora International Play For Peace Tournament is set for its first regional expansion, with youth football teams from Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Ivory Coast joining this year's edition in Monrovia.

Organizers confirmed that the 16th under-17 and under-18 competition will run from Dec. 27-31 at the D-Tweah Sports Pitch in New Kru Town.

For the first time, all 15 Liberian counties will also be represented, with transportation provided for teams traveling from the southeastern region.

Tournament founder Bill Neewray, speaking from Switzerland over the weekend, promised an upgraded experience featuring international scouts.

"We're hoping that at least two or three of our kids get the opportunity to go to Europe after each tournament," Neewray said. "It's also a platform for local second- and first-division clubs, as well as Liberia's youth national teams, to scout talent."

The winning team will receive a $400 cash prize.

Neewray, a former striker for Liberia's national team, emphasized that the tournament is nonpolitical and urged nationwide support. He also cautioned young athletes against performance-enhancing drugs and joined the broader campaign against substance abuse in sports.

"If Liberia is to win the fight against drug abuse, it requires collective action," he said.

Neewray previously ran for vice president of operations in the Liberia Football Association in April 2022 but lost to Adolphus Dolo.

