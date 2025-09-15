Nigeria: New Nigerian Youth Congress President Pledges to Join Fight Against Unemployment

The newly elected president of the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Comrade Annum Jethro Terhile, has listed the fight against unemployment as the uppermost priority on his agenda for the group's members.

Terhile said he would achieve the goal by partnering with the federal government agencies and other key stakeholders in the private sector through skill acquisition and empowerment initiatives.

The NYC president in Abuja at the weekend, when he was elected at the 2025 National Convention of NYC,

In his acceptance speech shortly after his inauguration, alongside the NYC executive members from across the country, by Dr. Yakubu Shendam-led Board of Trustees (BoT), he stressed that congress would prioritise collaborations with the government at all levels, the private sector, and international partners with reputable development initiatives across the globe to create sustainable programmes that will empower the youth with skills, resources, and opportunities to excel in their endeavours.

The NYC identified some challenges Nigerian youths face: unemployment, underemployment, limited opportunities, and a yearning for platforms to showcase their potential.

Terhile said that despite the slight decrease in youth unemployment from 8.00 per cent to 7.50 per cent, more needed to be done to address the menace and other problems young Nigerians face.

Comrade Terhile warned that unempowered youths are a negative and a danger to the country. He added that well-meaning Nigerians should rise to the challenge by solving what he termed "the Nigerian youth question."

The NYC president said that from vocational training to entrepreneurship hubs, tech innovation labs to agricultural empowerment projects, NYC will build pathways for every young Nigerian to thrive, ensuring that all youths are included, irrespective of their tribes or religion.

He said the NYC, under his leadership, will not only create jobs but also nurture job creators since the future of Nigeria lies in the hands of its youths.

"To the teeming Nigerian youths: this is your Congress. Your dreams, your struggles, and your aspirations will shape our journey. I promise an inclusive platform where your voices will be heard, your ideas will be valued, and your potential will be unleashed. Together, we will work to ensure government policies align with the needs of our youth, fostering an environment where innovation, creativity and hard work are rewarded," he stressed.

"To my fellow leaders, Stakeholders, and partners, I extend a hand of collaboration. Let us unite in building a Nigeria where no youth is left behind, every young person has the tools to succeed, and our collective energy transforms challenges into opportunities."

Earlier, Shendam charged the new leadership of NYC to negotiate a better deal with politicians, irrespective of their political leanings, ahead of the 2027 poll to improve the well-being of the country's teeming youth population.