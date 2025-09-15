Nigeria: FG Spends N1.8trn On Kebbi Portion of Superhighway - Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, over the weekend, said the Federal Government has expended N1.8 trillion on the 258km Kebbi portion of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway project.

Umahi, who spoke during the inspection of the project on Saturday, said Kebbi State got the highest sectoral allocation of the project because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a courageous keeper of his promise on the superhighway project.

"He kept a date with history for the actualisation of the project initiated 43 years ago under the civilian administration of the late President Shehu Shagari," he said.

He added that Tinubu was fully committed to the completion of the project and the development of the North West.

He commended the Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, for the purchase and distribution of vehicles to security agencies to bolster security and actualisation of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway project along the state corridor.

He said the money for the payment of compensation to people whose lands are on the project right-of-way was ready, but would be paid to them through the state government.

"However, only those with genuine bank accounts would be paid to ensure transparency and accountability," he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, commended the resilience and visionary leadership of President Tinubu for making the superhighway project a reality despite the current economic challenges facing the country.

"The importance of the project to the socio-economic growth of Nigeria and other sister African countries is immeasurable. As far as 2027 is concerned, the President has finished his campaign with this laudable project, so he doesn't have to come here," he said.

The Federal Comptroller of Works in Kebbi State, Ishaya Vandu, said work on the project has been progressing in accordance with the specifications.