Nigeria: GTCO, Mutual Benefits, Transcorp Top Stock Pick This Week

15 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ronald Adamolekun

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions

Despite an absence of key drivers, Nigerian stocks advanced by 1.1 per cent last week, indicating the extent of the resilience the market has built for itself so far this year. The insurance and the oil & gas sectors drove gains, leaving the year-to-date return of the bourse at 36.6 per cent.

"Key triggers such as anticipated corporate announcements, particularly H1:2025 earnings releases from Tier-1 banks, are expected to provide some support to market activity," analysts at Meristem Securities said in their outlook for the week.

"Bargain hunting may resurface on stocks that have recently declined as investors take advantage of attractive entry points in undervalued stocks, which could spur renewed buying interest," they added.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The market is still awaiting the half-year audited reports of big lenders like UBA, GTCO, Access Holdings and Zenith, which could influence trading activity this week.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled some stocks with sound fundamentals, adopting rigorous approaches to save you the risk of picking equities at random for investment.

The pick, a product of an analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that selected stocks will record reasonable price appreciation with the passage of time.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO)

GTCO tops this week's list for trading well below its intrinsic value and for its chances of paying a good dividend for the half-year (HY) 2025 period. The net profit ratio (NPR) of the lender is 41.1 per cent, while the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is 3.4x. Its relative strength index (RSI) is 45.8.

Mutual Benefits Assurance

Mutual Benefits makes the cut for trading below its intrinsic value. The company's NPR is 13.1 per cent, while the PE ratio is 4x. Its RSI is 60.2.

Transnational Corporation (Transcorp)

Transcorp appears on the pick for trading below its underlying value. The NPR of the company is 20.8 per cent, while the PE ratio is 6.8x. Its RSI is 40.5.

May & Baker

May & Baker makes the selection for its fairly strong fundamentals. Its NPR is 7 per cent, while its PE ratio is 13.3x. The RSI is 32.7.

Africa Prudential

Africa Prudential makes the cut for its currently sound fundamentals. The company's NPR is 36.6 per cent, while the PE ratio is 21.2x. Its RSI is 45.2.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.