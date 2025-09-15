Liberia: Ensuring a Scrupulous Management of Nimba's SDF

Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono has strongly defended her administration's management of the county's Social Development Fund (SDF) and reaffirmed her commitment to accountability, decentralization, and collaboration with lawmakers and civil society.

Speaking during a county engagement with scores of journalists last week, Madam Gono said all expenditures of projects that she has embarked upon were vetted and approved by the Nimba County Council, in line with the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) requirements. She stressed that Nimba remains one of Liberia's most compliant counties, citing the presence of a resident lawyer and administrator supporting the council.

Gono questioned existing laws and guidelines surrounding the SDF, noting that while funds are used to purchase heavy-duty "yellow machines," they are often restricted from supporting schools, tourism, or storm-related reconstruction. "What guidelines allow machines but restrict education and development? Let the people of Nimba be the judge," she challenged.

The superintendent emphasized that her office consults the Nimba Legislative Caucus before budget approvals and regularly updates lawmakers on county priorities, including infrastructure and security needs. She also welcomed dialogue with Senators Nya D. Twayen and other caucus members to address concerns about transparency.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In the spirit of transparency and accountability, the Superintendent, upon taking office, commissioned an audit of the county's funds (2018-2022), which is currently being done by the General Auditing commission (GAC).

The report of the audit, which was meant for her to start her administration on a new slate, will be out soon.

The head of the Nimba County local authorities also highlighting the Local Government Act of 2018, Gono explained that budget approval rests with the county council, not individual lawmakers. She praised President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's commitment to fiscal decentralization and revenue sharing, calling it a "new path for Liberia."

While acknowledging internal disagreements within civil society that have delayed the completion of the county council, Gono stressed that the administration continues to operate within the law. "Until the law changes, we will follow it to the letter," she affirmed.

County Council Remains Incomplete

Speaking on the county's governance, Gono said the nine-member County Council remains incomplete because civil society has not submitted two nominees. However, she emphasized that operations are valid since "seven members make a quorum out of nine." She added that both lawmakers and the Ministry of Internal Affairs agreed the county could proceed until civil society fulfills its obligations.

On county spending, Superintendent Gono detailed key contributions, including US$50,000 to Nimba University for professional capacity building and US$80,000 to the County Health Team earmarked for maternal waiting homes. She said the Ministry of Health expressed gratitude for Nimba's intervention, adding that the county also stepped in to support water programs in Sanniquellie and other places with US$25,000 for prepaid meters after donor withdrawal.

"We have to be a responsible government. When there are gaps, we step in to support our people," she said, explaining that similar contributions were made for road connectivity at the request of local districts.

Responding to criticism about consultation, Gono argued that all decisions are made through county resolutions, with lawmakers informed of balances, contributions, and spending priorities. She likened decentralization to maturity, saying: "When you are saying central government relinquish, you are saying let us focus on implementing things for our people."

The superintendent highlighted ongoing renovation of public facilities, including offices in Tappita and Sanniquellie, stressing the need for functional infrastructure across the county. "I want to be able to interact and work with my people. These are government facilities, and we are restoring them in consultation with our people," she explained.

On the issue of audits, Gono said she welcomes scrutiny. "We don't have an issue with the audit. That's why I laugh sometimes at the zigzag line of politics. People say the superintendent is doing well, then call for an audit in the same breath," she remarked.

She further questioned existing guidelines governing the use of the Social Development Fund (SDF), arguing that while they allow purchase of heavy machinery, they restrict spending on schools, tourism, or storm recovery. "What guidelines permit yellow machines but restrict education and public facilities? Isn't road construction also the role of Public Works? Let the people of Nimba be the judge," she challenged.

Gono reaffirmed her commitment to accountability and partnership with lawmakers. "I remain in tune with our legislators. Our work is guided by law, accountability, and the people's interest," she said.

She praised the Ministry of Agriculture's ongoing efforts, noting the frequent presence of Minister Alexander Nuetah in Nimba. She highlighted the vital role of women in agriculture and reaffirmed the government's commitment to policies that reduce burdens on farmers and make agriculture more beneficial for them.

Price Stabilization is Helping Nimba

Gono commended President Joseph Boakai for decisive leadership in stabilizing prices, crediting the Vice President's role as "a smart businessman deeply trusted by the President." She said Nimba benefits from strong commerce inspectors, including the Inspector General of Commerce who hails from the county. She expressed confidence in the Inspector General team, assuring residents that enforcement of government policies is ongoing. Gono also noted road projects nearing completion and promised that after the dry season, many road rehabilitation works will begin.

Clarifying recent construction activities, Gono said some projects, such as road works, are being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works, not the county administration. She emphasized the need for better consultation with her office. She announced the relocation of the porous checkpoint to Sokopa, where a new joint security checkpoint is under construction. On public safety and order, she urged residents to respect city planning rules and avoid building too close to roads.

On county assets, she disclosed that many "yellow machines" procured in the past had become non-functional and costly to maintain. In consultation with the Nimba Legislative Caucus and County Council, the county has requested PPCC approval to dispose of them and redirect resources toward priority needs such as police vehicles. She assured yellow machine operators of new opportunities, as President Boakai's government is bringing in fresh equipment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gono also noted plans to profile and recognize local leaders with support from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, paving the way for future compensation. On agriculture, she proposed significant investments in farming, including the creation of an "Agriculture Bank" and continued research to guide farmers on crops and markets. She cited last year's swift county response to a caterpillar invasion as evidence of her administration's commitment to farmers.

Gono reaffirmed her administration's strong stance against drugs, recalling her participation in the national "Say No to Drugs" campaign. She praised the Ganta Business Association, civil society, and security agencies for awareness and enforcement efforts. "As a mother and leader, this issue deeply concerns me. We must protect our borders and our children's future," she said, stressing that Nimba's reputation for business must not be overshadowed by drug activity.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent Gono has appealed for peace, unity, and a focus on development in the county. She urged Nimbaians not to be distracted by political rivalries or leadership disputes within the caucus.

"Let us focus on peace and the development of Nimba. Every day I wake up working for this county, and tomorrow I will showcase the projects we are implementing," she said.

She also called for legal awareness initiatives to educate citizens and prevent unnecessary conflicts. Sending warm regards to Senator Samuel Kogar, whom she described as her "son," Gono pledged continued engagement with lawmakers, stakeholders, and citizens to ensure Nimba remains "an enviable county among counties.