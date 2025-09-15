Liberian Registry Sets Global Standard With Nine Innovation Approvals

The Liberian Registry has reinforced its standing as a global powerhouse in maritime shipping, securing nine landmark Approvals in Principle (AIPs) during the prestigious Gastech event in Milan, Italy. This achievement not only signals Liberia's leadership in the transition toward cleaner and smarter shipping but also reaffirms the Registry's role as the world's most innovative flag state.

Developed in collaboration with leading South Korean and Japanese industry partners, as well as major classification societies, the approvals cover a portfolio of cutting-edge Joint Development Projects (JDPs) aimed at transforming the way ships are built, powered, and operated. From wind-assisted propulsion systems and autonomous navigation to futuristic LNG carriers and nuclear-powered vessels, the Registry's initiatives highlight a forward-looking agenda that resonates with the global push toward decarbonization.

"These groundbreaking Approvals in Principle are a testament to the exceptional work of our Innovation & Energy Transition Team, whose expertise and dedication continue to position the Liberian Registry at the forefront of maritime innovation. These AIPs represent a shared vision with our global partners to overcome the industry's most complex challenges. We are not just anticipating the future of shipping - we are actively building it," said Alfonso Castillero, CEO of the Liberian Registry.

Among the approvals are some of the industry's most ambitious designs: an LNG carrier powered by Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), marking a breakthrough in nuclear propulsion for commercial shipping; an automated LNG carrier concept integrating advanced autonomy; and wind-assisted designs for both LNG and VLGC carriers aimed at slashing fuel consumption and emissions. Other AIPs include LNG boil-off gas treatment systems for vessels at berth and a next-generation high-pressure LNG fuel tank for ultra-large container ships. Each design has been vetted against internationally recognized safety and environmental standards.

For Liberia, this recognition in Milan represents more than technical validation. It speaks to the strategic relevance of the Liberian flag in a shipping industry facing unprecedented demands for efficiency and sustainability. The Registry, which already commands the world's largest fleet, is now leading the race to align commercial shipping with global climate targets--a position that brings pride to Liberia while attracting serious attention from investors, shipowners, and technology innovators worldwide.

The Liberian delegation at Gastech included Thomas Klenum, Executive Vice President; J. S. Kim, Managing Director for LISCR Korea; and T. K. Im, Technical Manager for LISCR Korea. Their presence underscored the Registry's active role in shaping not just compliance but the very direction of global maritime innovation.

As reported by All About Shipping on September 12, 2025, these nine approvals represent a decisive moment for Liberia's shipping registry. They confirm that the country's flag is not only the most recognized on the seas but also among the boldest in charting the course toward a sustainable maritime future.