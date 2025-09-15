Liberia: UP Suspends Dozens of Executives Over Delinquency

The ruling Unity Party (UP) government has announced the suspension of more than two dozen members of its National Executive Committee (NEC) for what it described as persistent delinquency in performing their party duties, including repeated absenteeism from official meetings and failure to actively participate in party activities.

The decision, according to the Party, was reached during a Special Sitting of the NEC held on September 13, 2025, and is intended to reinforce accountability, discipline, and adherence to the party's constitution.

"The National Executive Committee, in keeping with the Constitution of the Party and in defense of its values of accountability and discipline, has resolved to suspend several of its NEC members for delinquency in performing their party duties," the Unity Party said in an official statement signed by National Assistant Secretary General for Press, Publicity & Outreach, Lansana Pawenneh Fofana.

According to the resolution, the suspensions were imposed due to the "persistent failure of the affected NEC members to attend official meetings of the National Executive Committee and their continuous neglect in participating in party activities, despite repeated reminders."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The party described these acts as "a neglect and complacency of the trust reposed in them and a violation of the obligations of every NEC member to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the Party."

Citing Articles 19 and 16, Subsection 4 of its Constitution, the Unity Party announced that the suspended members will serve a one-month suspension and must each pay a fine of US$1,000 to the Party's account during the period of their suspension.

The resolution further warned: "Any member who fails to comply with this mandate will be expelled from the NEC."

In addition to suspensions, the Party also used the Special Sitting to remind all delinquent due-paying members to settle their financial obligations within one month. "The sustenance of the Party depends largely on party dues and contributions from partisans. Failure on the part of any executive committee member to pay his or her dues during the above specified period will be met with serious consequences consistent with the Unity Party Constitution," the statement noted.

Those suspended include prominent political figures and former government officials. Among them are Nee-alah Varpilah, Martha Morris, Senator Nya D. Twayen, Jr. of Nimba County, Francis S. Nyumalin, Gbeme Horace-Kollie, Magdalene E. Dagoseh, Lorpu Kandakai, Hon. Richard Ngafuan, Gizzie K. Kollince, J. Obadiah Varney, Cllr. Augustine Fayiah, Dr. Louise Kpoto, Atty. Kula B. Fofana, Mannah B. Johnson, Cllr. Bushuben M. Keita, S. Tornorlah Varpilah, Josephine George Francis, Harrison O. Kai, Augustine K. Ngafuan, Cllr. Neto Z. Lighe, Wilmot J.M. Paye, Glakpai W. Kortimai, James Fromayan, Joash T. Hodges of District #4, Lofa County, Julius Dennis of District #1, Bomi County, J. Alexander Nuetah, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, and Julius K. Sele.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

All those listed face a one-month suspension and are required to pay the US$1,000 fine, except for a few who were sanctioned with suspension alone.

The Unity Party reassured its partisans and the public that the disciplinary action was not intended to create division but rather to uphold internal order and strengthen the Party.

"The Unity Party reassures its partisans and the public of its commitment to upholding discipline, unity, and collective responsibility in building a stronger institution that serves the interest of the Liberian people," the statement emphasized.