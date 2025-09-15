Liberia: 'Go Build the New Liberia'

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Alexander B. Cummings Model Science and Technology School (ABCMSTS), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, delivered a rousing charge to the Luminaries Class of 2025, urging them to embrace lifelong learning, courage, and innovation as they step boldly into the future.

Speaking at the school's fourth commencement ceremony, Mr. Cummings told the 25 graduates that their high school diplomas should not be seen as a finish line but as a "passport" to an even greater adventure.

"Graduates, today you stand at the top of a very important hill. You have completed the journey of high school. But I want to tell you a secret: this is not the finish line. This is just the starting point of your next great adventure," he said to applause.

He challenged the students to remain curious and prepare for jobs that do not yet exist in a world changing faster than ever. Turning to the parents and guardians, Cummings hailed their sacrifices as the "silent engines" of the graduates' success, reminding them that their work of guidance and encouragement is far from over.

Looking beyond the ceremony, the businessman and philanthropist outlined four national priorities he believes are vital for Liberia's future: stronger investment in teachers, a dual-track education system that equally values vocational training and academics, adult education to curb functional illiteracy, and systems of accountability to raise standards across schools.

Cummings also made clear that, despite the school carrying his name, it is not a financial enterprise. "Our investment is an investment in the future of Liberia. It is an investment in YOU," he declared. "You are the architects of the new Liberia. Go and build. Go and innovate. Go and lead. Never, ever stop learning."

The valedictorian, Sylvester D. Leaman, delivered a poignant address in memory of fallen classmate Joel W. Harris and urged his peers to carry the torch of consistency. Citing Martin Luther King Jr., he reminded them that "progress, no matter how slow, is still progress." Leaman also sounded the alarm on Liberia's worsening drug crisis, calling it "a ticking time bomb" that demands urgent national action.

Baccalaureate preacher Rev. Rose Fahart, Chair of the school's Board, underscored spiritual grounding as the graduates' greatest defense against destructive choices. "Seek after God and He will take you places that you cannot imagine," she said.

The ceremony closed with cheers, hugs, and applause as the Luminaries Class of 2025--17 young women and 8 young men--celebrated their achievements and prepared to take their next steps toward shaping a better Liberia.