Liberia: All for the People - the Communist Party of China (CPC) Thoroughly Implements the 'Eight-Point Decision' and Continuously Advances the Improvement of Party Conduct

Since March 2025, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has launched a Party-wide education campaign to implement its central leadership's "eight-point decision" on improving Party and Government conduct. The campaign, which has now largely concluded, was personally initiated and directed by President Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC, representing a vital step in strengthening Party conduct and ensuring that the CPC maintains close ties with the people.

The "eight-point decision" is a set of rules adopted at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on December 4, 2012 to address chronic bureaucratic issues, including official privileges and extravagant banquets.

It sets strict requirements in eight areas: research and analysis, meetings, official documents and briefing papers, overseas visits, security guard work, news report, publication of official writings, and the promotion of frugality.

The "eight-point decision" was originally put forward as specific requirements for the members of the Political Bureau of the CPC. At the same time, the principle of the "eight-point decision" is a common requirement for all the CPC members.

Today, whether analyzing the reasons behind the CPC's effective governance or exploring the underlying logic of China's model of governance, the "eight-point decision" serves as a vital point of entry and a key lens of observation.

The "eight-point decision" embodies a people-centered governance philosophy. As a party that has its origin in the people and has grown in strength with the support of the people, the CPC has always cared deeply about the people, upholding "serving the people wholeheartedly" as its enduring motto.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has emphasized the people-centered development philosophy, stating that "the country is the people, and the people are the country," and that the CPC's struggle to found a new China and develop it is for the people. Under the guidance of this philosophy, the CPC has united the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to secure a "complete victory" in its fight against poverty and accomplish the historical feat of eradicating absolute poverty.

The "eight-point decision" addresses the core of Party conduct issues--its relationship with the people. Each point responds to public concerns: what is eliminated are the undesirable work styles the people most detest, and what is established are the honest, upright practices they most expect.

Once the "eight-point decision" is introduced, it triggered a comprehensive transformation in Party conduct, government conduct, and social atmosphere. Over the past decade, it has brought about tangible improvements welcomed and praised by the people.

The "eight-point decision" changes China. Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, the Central Committee with General Secretary Xi Jinping at its core has fully implemented the "eight-point decision" with great courage, resolve, and perseverance, consistently addressing the "Four Malfeasances" (formalism, bureaucratism, hedonism, and extravagance), and promoting sweeping changes across the country.

Politically, the "eight-point decision" acts as a "small incision" that has triggered a major overhaul in the comprehensive and strict governance of the Party. It has propelled a revolutionary self-purification within the Party ranks, safeguarding and enhancing the Party's advanced nature and purity, and bolstering its unity and combat readiness. Consequently, the Party's leadership has become more robust and effective.

Economically, the "eight-point decision" has prompted a fundamental change in how public funds and resources are allocated. By curbing extravagance and rent-seeking behaviors, it helps to purify the relationship between government officials and businessmen and fosters a more level playing field.

This, in turn, is a powerful driver for promoting high-quality economic development. Socially, the "eight-point decision" resonates deeply with the aspirations of both Party members and other members of the general public. It has facilitated the resolution of numerous pressing issues of grave concern to the public, and the tangible improvements in official conduct have earned the sincere support of the people, thereby strengthening the social foundation for the Party's long-term governance.

Culturally, the "eight-point decision" has played a crucial role in thoroughly rooting out the remnants of feudalistic practices and resisting the corrosive influence of decadent Western cultures.

The revitalized work style within the Party and government served as a powerful example, leading to profound positive changes in social customs and public morality, and unleashing strong spiritual strength for the advancement of Chinese modernization. In terms of national governance, the "eight-point decision" has contributed significantly to the modernization of China's national governance system and governance capacity.

It has invigorated Party members and cadres to be proactive and dedicated, ultimately enhancing the Party's overall long-term governing capability. The "eight-point decision" has brought about a historic transformation in China and has become a defining feature of the Party's governance in the new era.

The "eight-point decision" represents an important contribution of Chinese Governance philosophy to global governance. The "Four Malfeasances" are not unique to China. By addressing real problems and focusing on Party conduct, the "eight-point decision" demonstrates the CPC's courage in self-revolution and its unwavering commitment to full and rigorous self-governance. T

his practice has injected strong momentum into the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, while also offering valuable experiences to other countries--especially developing nations--in Party building and governance reform. It has increasingly gained recognition and positive feedback from political leaders and parties worldwide. The governance wisdom embedded in the "eight-point decision" holds universal significance and provides both a Chinese wisdom and Chinese solution to global governance.

In today's world, multiple challenges and crises are intertwined, cooperation among political parties across countries is more essential than ever. The CPC is committed to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with other political parties to pursue the just cause together. The CPC is ready to deepen interactions with political parties and organizations in other countries to expand the convergence of ideas and interests.

Let us leverage the strength of a new type of party-to-party relations for the building of a new type of international relations and expand global partnerships by fostering stronger partners with world political parties. The CPC stands ready to share governance experience with political parties and organizations of other countries so that together we can make big strides on the path to modernization toward the goal of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Ambassador Yin Chengwu is the current Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Liberia.